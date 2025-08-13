Strategic Collaboration aims to enhance access to housing finance solutions supported by the Government of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to provide top-up home financing solutions to UAE nationals. The partnership reflects a joint commitment to expanding affordable top up housing finance and supporting the development of sustainable communities in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s broader social objectives.

The agreement allows eligible Emirati beneficiaries to apply for a top-up finance on their housing loan issued by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, a program supported by the Abu Dhabi Government. Through this agreement, the Abu Dhabi government aims to extend the support by offering top up financing solutions subsidized by 50% of the profit of the finance, enabling beneficiaries to secure homes that better meet their evolving family needs and lifestyle aspirations.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by H.E. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB.

Under this agreement, citizens who have received loans for purchasing or building a home from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and whose monthly income exceeds AED 30,000, will be eligible to obtain additional financing of up to AED 500,000. The repayment period can extend up to 25 years, in accordance with the regulations of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and in compliance with Islamic Sharia principles. The Government of Abu Dhabi will cover 50% of the profit and Murabaha charges associated with this financing.

Commenting on this partnership, H.E. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “This agreement with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reflects the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to providing accessible financing solutions that support citizens’ aspirations of owning suitable homes. It also contributes to enhancing family stability and quality of life for Emirati families. At the Authority, we are working to expand collaboration with private sector institutions to enable citizens to access flexible financing options that align with their needs and help realize their aspirations.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, added: “This partnership underscores ADIB’s commitment to empower UAE nationals on their journey to home ownership. By offering Sharia-compliant top-up housing finance in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, we are not only meeting the growing demand for flexible financing options but also helping to build future-ready communities. With the support of the Government of Abu Dhabi, this agreement will offer citizens the opportunity to own homes that align with their aspirations and provide a living environment that better suits their needs.”

The agreement responds to the increasing demand for tailored housing finance solutions among Emiratis and supports the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of fostering social stability through sustainable housing development. Through ADIB’s ethical and Sharia-compliant financial products, beneficiaries will benefit from a simplified application process, competitive rates and a seamless customer experience.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 260 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 72 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

