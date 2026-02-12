Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM’s Registration Authority (RA) today announced the launch of its Broker Classification Initiative, a new framework designed to elevate professionalism, transparency, and service quality across the real estate sector within ADGM’s jurisdiction. This represents a new model of engagement with the broker community, positioning brokers as strategic partners in shaping and advancing the market.

The initiative introduces a structured classification system for licensed real estate brokers, recognising performance and incentivising continuous improvements. It reinforces ADGM’s commitment to building a trusted, high-performing real estate ecosystem aligned with international best practices.

Under this framework, real estate brokers will be classified into five tiers – General, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - based on three main scoring areas: Sales Performance, Professional Education and Customer Feedback. This initiative is designed to recognise and reward excellence, which encourages consistent investment in skills, service quality, and client experience.

H.E. Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of ADGM’s Registration Authority, said, “The Broker Classification and Privileges Initiative set a new benchmark for real estate professionalism within ADGM. By linking performance, transparency, and incentives, we are empowering brokers to raise standards while strengthening trust and buyer confidence in the market. This initiative reflects our role as a proactive regulator and a business enabler.”

ADGM hosted a workshop on 10 February 2026 to formally introduce the initiative, foster collaboration with licensed brokers, and create a platform for open dialogue, co-creation, and shared feedback - ensuring the initiative reflects market needs and collective best practices.

The Broker Classification Initiative forms part of ADGM’s broader ambition to introduce progressive frameworks that support sustainable growth, strengthen market confidence, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted and leading international business and financial hub.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

