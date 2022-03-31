The offer is valid for a limited period of time.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: FinaMaze announces today that it is offering fee-free asset management for the first year for all investments made on its platform, before 16th of April 2022.

The ADGM-based asset manager is waiving the fee for all Abu Dhabi government or government-related entities employees, as well as for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa Holders.

FinaMaze adopts a human/AI approach to automatically build and rebalance, in line with each investor's unique risk profile, personalized "smartfolios". Its proprietary investment platform offers 30+ public markets smartfolios, categorized in three “layers”: diversified across geographies and asset classes, sector/region focused, and opportunistic such as Inflation or Metaverse strategies. It also brings access to private equity/VCs for sizes starting at 10k USD, allowing diversification across the full spectrum of investments.

The announced waiver is in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which is a long-term plan for the transformation of the emirate’s economy with greater focus on knowledge-based industries in the future. One of the priorities of Abu Dhabi’s strategic Economic Vision 2030 is “Enabling financial markets to become the key financiers of economic sectors and projects”.

Waiving off asset management fees for the first year for investments made within the specified period will encourage investors to inculcate the habit of saving and investing as well as choose from FinaMaze’s wide range of financial portfolios tailor-made for each client’s appetite risk.

This will in turn allow for a vibrant financial market that can contribute to economic development - in line with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030.

Commenting on the latest free asset management offer, Mehdi Fichtali, CEO and Founder of FinaMaze said, “We enjoy a great support from Abu Dhabi Global Market and we are part of the Abu Dhabi growing ecosystem. It is therefore quite natural for us to come up with an offer dedicated to all Abu Dhabi government and related entities employees as well as to Abu Dhabi Golden visa holders."

About FinaMaze Group

Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the ADGM, inspired by Nobel Prize-winning academics, FinaMaze is the MENA’s Hybrid human/robo digital wealth manager. FinaMaze is committed to solving long-standing challenges of the investment industry in the region and beyond.

Teaming powerful AI with Data Scientists, Quantitative Finance and Software Engineers, FinaMaze connects machine learning with human behavioral science to provide personalized investment solutions.