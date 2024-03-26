Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, has recently concluded a series of focus group meetings with businesses located on Al Reem Island. The objective of these meetings was to gather insights into the specific requirements, concerns, and challenges these businesses face.

Recognising the insightful feedback received from diverse businesses, ADGM is delighted to announce a new incentive initiative crafted exclusively for established businesses situated on Al Reem Island, operating within the non-financial and retail sectors. This initiative is strategically designed to bolster support for these businesses during their transition from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to ADGM.

Through this incentive initiative, qualifying businesses located on Al Reem Island will be exempt from paying any fees for obtaining an ADGM commercial licence until 31st October 2024. This proactive measure aims to streamline the transition process for these businesses, enabling them to continue to thrive without the added financial burden during this period.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, “The seamless transition of existing businesses on Al Reem Island remains a top priority for ADGM. Our alignment with this objective has led to the introduction of the new incentive initiative aimed at assisting existing non-financial and retail businesses in Al Reem to obtain an ADGM commercial licence without incurring the fees attached to it. This will help mitigate any potential disruptions that these businesses might encounter when moving from an ADDED licence to an ADGM licence, enabling them to operate within ADGM’s jurisdiction, swiftly.”

ADGM strongly encourages all businesses that fall under the non-financial and retail categories on Al Reem Island to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity.

This initiative reflects ADGM’s commitment to fostering a supportive and business-friendly environment in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of the local economy. By providing these incentives, ADGM aims to reaffirm its role as a catalyst for business success and innovation in the region.

To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incentive initiative and its benefits, businesses are advised to review the Guidance Note published on the ADGM Al Reem Expansion page.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

