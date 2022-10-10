Supporting the advancement of legal education and professional development in the UAE, The School of Law will offer a wide range of courses and programmes to help build expertise and enhance skills.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and ADGM Courts announced the launch of ‘The School of Law’ today. Underscoring its commitment to promoting the competency of the UAE’s judicial system and legal professionals. The school aims to provide world-class legal education, enhancing professional competencies through skill development, research, certification, knowledge development, workshops and seminars.

In collaboration with its strategic partners which include LexisNexis, Chancery Lane Institute for Professionals (CLIP) and New York Law School (NYLS), ADGM’s School of Law will develop products and services to meet the market demands and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy. As a partner, LexisNexis will enable new professionals with certifications and qualifications, while upskilling existing professionals in the field through training, seminars, events, conferences, and publication of thought leadership pieces and white papers. CLIP’s partnership enables SQE preparations through awareness and tuition while NYLS plays an important role in enabling training for Arbitration and Legal Certification.

The School of Law is open to all those interested in gaining or maintaining a competitive edge in their legal or commercial profession. The offerings are suited to professionals across multiple organisational roles looking to sharpen their skills or receive qualifications in disciplines such as law, notaries, contract management, and technical and commercial project management.

Stressing the importance of the new law school Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer at ADGM & Managing Director of ADGMA said, “The launch of the School of Law builds on ADGM Academy’s commitment to design and deliver educational means that strengthen the UAE’s knowledge economy. The new school plays a vital role in educating and developing Abu Dhabi and the nation’s local ecosystem within critical focus areas. Our collaboration with internationally recognised partners stands as a testament to the quality of literacy we aim to deliver to legal professionals.”

Talking about the support The School of Law will provide, Linda Fitz-Alan Registrar and Chief Executive, ADGM Courts said, “A strong legal framework is not just built by laws but also the individuals who are an intrinsic part of the system. The School of Law’s professional education system will support the overall legal sector by ensuring lawyers, notaries and other legal professionals have the necessary tools, techniques and resources to excel in the ever-changing and dynamic market.”

ADGMA has built a world-class financial education and literacy portfolio by delivering training programmes and certifications with international recognition. The School of Law was inaugurated today at the grand launch ceremony conducted at ADGM Academy of the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital emirate.

For more info about the school of law programme, please click on: https://adgmacademy.com/school-of-law/

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

ABOUT ADGM ACADEMY

ADGM Academy is a part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial-free zone established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

