Dubai, UAE: The countdown is on to the opening of Address Grand Creek Harbour, a hotel draped in luxury but built for relaxation – bringing the first five-star hotel to the picturesque surrounds of Dubai Creek Harbour.

Scheduled to open in December, the structure itself is awe-inspiring – standing magnificently on the shoreline of the beautiful harbour. Formed by two tall towers of 53 and 65 floors each, Address Grand Creek Harbour houses 223 luxurious hotel rooms and suites along with 794 serviced apartments. The towers are connected by an iconic observation bridge designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, linking the residences to the hotel and creating an architectural spectacle at the edge of Dubai Creek Harbour. The stunning property rests on the harbourside boulevard looking at the scenic views of old Dubai on one side and the majestic skyline of new Dubai on the other.

Dubai’s newest destination, this stunning waterside retreat’s rooms are each beautifully appointed to provide the highest levels of comfort and convenience during your stay. The décor exudes modern opulence, while smart technology puts every request at the guest’s fingertips – and all this done with sustainability at its heart. Gaze from your room’s window and be captivated by the sun setting behind the Burj Khalifa, or the enchanting charm of boats passing on the water.

Explore the very best of the city from Address Grand Creek Harbour, located a short ride away from Dubai International Airport. The hotel is directly connected to a waterfront promenade about to burst into life with a range of entertainment, retail, restaurants, and other amenities. A gentle stroll along it will see you glance in one direction to enjoy the majestic backdrop of Dubai’s roots, while look towards Downtown Dubai and you will capture the energy and passion which has gone into one of the world’s most forward-thinking locations. Allow the serenity of the water wash over you, delivering an instant sense of serenity – a feeling perfect for a business traveller wanting to concentrate, or a holiday-seeker longing for a much-needed time away.

Along with the breath-taking city views and relaxed ambience, this prestigious property is perfectly positioned to deliver the recharge and rejuvenation that guests desire. The Spa, Fitness Centre, and an infinity pool cater for all levels of activity, while dedicated areas like Qix Club, Qix Teens, Kids Pool and Splash Pad for the young guests allow the whole family to enjoy their time away. A stylish Club Lounge will entitle guests to a number of exclusive benefits, enhancing any stay.

Dining options are extensive, offering a unique experience no matter what your palate. A vast selection of internationally inspired dishes can be found at The Restaurant which oozes refinement and luxury, while Cigar Lounge offers an opportunity to enjoy premium beverages in a relaxed, social setting. Indulge in light bites and nibbles along with fresh coffee at The Patisserie or spend the day soaking up the sun with the most incredible backdrop at Luma Pool Lounge.

As the list of extensive facilities goes on, undoubtedly, Address Grand Creek Harbour is about to become the pinnacle of hospitality standing proud in the beauty of Dubai Creek Harbour.

About Emaar Hospitality Group:

Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, and manages Emaar’s hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Defining its competency in managing mixed-use property developments, Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, marina and yacht club and lifestyle dining outlets. Emaar Hospitality Group has defined its credentials in the hotel industry with the launch of three brands, each with a distinct niche –Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels. Address Hotels + Resorts, a premium luxury hotel and residences brand, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. Address’s brands feature a bouquet of experiences providing unique benefits for business and leisure travellers within its properties. Address Hotels + Resorts is set to operate hotels and serviced residences in Egypt, Turkey, and Bahrain, apart from expanding its presence in Dubai. An upscale boutique lifestyle hotel and residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts is a refreshingly different concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. The hotels create a stimulating environment for the younger generation. Vida currently operates two hotels in Dubai – Vida Downtown Dubai and Manzil Downtown Dubai. Vida Hotels and Resorts is set to operate a hotel and serviced residences in Bahrain and other key markets in the region as well as in Dubai. Rove Hotels is a contemporary new midscale hotel and residences brand developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. Rooted in culture and design-influenced, Rove Hotels celebrate the very heartbeat of the city with its unique approach to delivering value hospitality experiences for the young and young at heart global traveller, who explores without borders. The first project in the Rove Hotels portfolio is Rove Downtown Dubai, which opened doors in May 2016. The leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group include Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

