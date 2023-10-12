Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADC Acquisition Corporation PJSC (“ADC”), the UAE’s first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”), established by ADQ and Chimera Investments, today announced that the business combination with United Printing & Publishing Sole Proprietorship LLC ("UPP"), and the PIPE transaction, initially announced on 19 September 2023, were approved at its General Assembly convened on 12 October 2023.

At the General Assembly, ADC’s shareholders approved the issuance of 62,300,000 new Class A shares in ADC to ADQ in exchange for ADQ's transfer of the entire issued share capital of UPP to ADC. The new shares will be issued at a rate of AED 10.00 per share, each having a nominal value of AED 2.50, and will be fully paid. The bookbuild for the PIPE transaction was completed on 3 October 2023, with ADC set to issue 73.4 million new Class A shares at a price of AED 10.00 per share to the PIPE subscribers.

With AED 1.1 billion of proceeds from the SPAC and PIPE fundraising, UPP will be well positioned to accelerate organic and inorganic growth.

About ADC Acquisition Corporation

ADC Acquisition Corporation PJSC was the first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to be listed in the UAE.

About UPP

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UPP is a leading company operating across three key segments: secure and commercial printing, distribution, and packaging. UPP has a strong track-record of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers. Today, the company is expanding its services and capabilities in secure printing and packaging domains, further strengthening its position as an integrated services provider to customers including governments, enterprises and financial institutions.

Media enquiries

Ajith Henry

Head of FS & Capital Markets

FTI Consulting

Ajith.henry@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or any other securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements. A forward-looking statement is any statement that does not relate to historical facts and events, and can be identified by the use of such words and phrases as “according to estimates”, “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “is of the opinion”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “to the knowledge of”, “will”, “would” or, in each case their negatives or other similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements containing information on future financial results, plans, or expectations regarding our business and management, our future growth or profitability and general economic and regulatory conditions and other matters affecting us.

Forward-looking statements reflect our management’s (“Management”) current views of future events and are based on Management’s assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The occurrence or non-occurrence of an assumption could cause our actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially from, or fail to meet expectations expressed or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Our business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to become inaccurate. These risks include fluctuations prices, costs, ability to retain the services of certain key employees, ability to compete successfully, changes in political, social, legal or economic conditions in United Arab Emirates, worldwide economic trends, the impact of war and terrorist activity, inflation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations and Management’s ability to timely and accurately identify future risks to our business and manage the risks mentioned above.