Dubai, UAE: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected as the strategic partner for e&'s responsible sourcing initiative that aims to embed sustainability into the procurement function and align with its net zero targets and sustainability commitments.

Accenture will play a crucial role in advancing e&'s responsible sourcing strategy by developing a three-year roadmap and a robust supplier engagement framework designed to embed sustainability principles across e&'s entire supply chain. This accelerates e&’s journey to achieve a reduction of emissions for all scopes and aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals. Accenture will also work with e& to define the value proposition for investing in responsible sourcing and shape e&’s future technology architecture with sustainability embedded at the core, not bolted on.

Saeed Al Zarooni, Group Chief Procurement Officer at e&, said, “This collaboration with Accenture represents a significant milestone in our dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainability. This strategic relationship will play a crucial role in reshaping our procurement function and driving positive change throughout our supply chain.”

“By fostering innovation, resilience, and sustainability, we intend to set new industry standards and inspire others to join us on this transformational journey towards a greener, more sustainable future for the telecom and technology industries in the Middle East,” added Al Zarooni.

The initiative is set to benefit a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including ecosystem partners. Its objectives encompass upskilling talent to meet evolving industry demands on sustainability, stimulating innovation, strengthening supplier collaboration with a focus on growth, advocating circular economy principles, amplifying sustainable value creation that supports local economies and demonstrating dedication to preserving natural and biological diversity.

Angelo Lorusso, managing director and Accenture's client account lead for e&, said: "Accenture is committed to embedding sustainability into everything we do and everyone we work with, and responsible procurement is an essential element in every company's sustainability approach. The long-term value that e& aims for across its stakeholders will serve as a model to others seeking to generate value and impact. The digital foundation we will create together will streamline processes, improve business decisions and embed sustainability across e&’s value chain and all emission boundaries.”

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2022, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 47 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives. To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/

