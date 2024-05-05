AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kidoz Times; the first Arab media platform, run by youth, that spreads the concept of interactive media to influence society and to cooperate in serving young people by sharpening their skills in several fields.

The memorandum aims to encourage the youth to innovate and to interactively participate in the digital marketing domains, in addition to cooperating with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member firm of TAG.Global, in organizing and holding youth-oriented activities particularly in the digital media field.

The memorandum was signed by Ms. Miral Murad, Kidoz Times founder, and Eng. Mohammed Al Nakhala, TAGTech Jordan manager.

Following signing, Eng. Al Nakhala stated that this cooperation comes in line with the keenness of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to extend support to the youth through all available means and tools, especially in raising their awareness and developing their skills, professional and technical abilities.

He added that the two sides agreed on the provision of new opportunities for the youth in the digital marketing field, as well as enhancing their skills in digital media and innovative programs to enable them to create interactive content that positively impacts the society. He also pointed out that TAGTech will provide necessary support by offering a percentage of their sales in exchange for their marketing efforts, along with a special discount on all TAGTech devices for all Kidoz’s members and staff.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) is a member firm of TAG.Global, that specializes in manufacturing and producing technological products including laptops, tablets, smartphones and other accessories, under the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global' brand, through its factories in Egypt, Lebanon, China, and recently in Jordan by Jordanian experts in the technological manufacturing and production field.

Kidoz Times Platform is the first media platform run by youth that spreads the concept of interactive media and employs its tools to allow young people to create interactive content and use their talents and skills to influence society.