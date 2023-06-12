The Hackathon witnessed the participation of more than 750 students divided into 100 representing over 57 leading schools in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Engineering (CoE) hosted the 2nd Annual College of Engineering Hackathon in an effort to continue presenting students with valuable opportunities that address sustainability at large and real-world challenges in specific. The Hackathon provides an exceptional learning experience that fosters innovation and hones problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills among high-school students.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout with the participation of more than 750 school students divided into 100 teams representing 57 schools competing against time to innovate solutions to sustainability challenges and help achieve the 17th United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs). This year’s event provided additional tracks for cycle 2 students to plant early seeds of future thinkers with a sustainability-driven mindset. In addition, the top ten schools were recognized for their exceptional performance during the competition and received awards and trophies from ADU.

Through empowering young minds to shape a sustainable future, the Hackathon serves in line with ADU’s sustainable goals and demonstrates the UAE's commitment to environmental stewardship, social progress and the growth of the country’s knowledge-based economy. The competition catalyzes ADU’s efforts in sustainable education and research while fostering future engineers that can address sustainability challenges.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are thrilled to see the Competition grow in popularity and to witness this remarkable interest in sustainability among our future generation. We are inspired by the participants’ fast thinking in creating such outstanding ideas, which helps us in building a brighter future for generations to come. At ADU, we remain committed to equipping our students with the necessary tools and resources that will enable them to become influential leaders. We extend our thanks to all participating schools, ADU’s organizing committee, volunteers, mentors and our sponsors for their invaluable support during the Competition. We look forward to seeing you all next year.”

The College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. It offers a range of engineering and technology programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis. The College’s mission is to produce highly qualified graduates and innovative applied research, meeting the development needs of the UAE, the region, and the international community.



Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

