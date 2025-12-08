Al-Othman: NBK Al Manzel Program confirms NBK’s leadership in prioritizing its customers’ needs.

We provide our customers with an integrated system of services that make their journey towards owning their dream house more seamless and convenient.

In line with its dedication to providing banking services that meet the changing needs and aspirations of its customers in different stages of their life, National Bank of Kuwait announced launching NBK Al Manzel Program, the largest specialized home improvement program, that includes financing solutions for residential developments.

This initiative comes as part of the bank’s commitment to supporting its customers in their home renovations and constructions by offering them flexible and comprehensive financing solutions.

Through this program, NBK aims to confirm its position as the financing partner of choice in the local market, by providing an integrated experience that starts from planning to execution, and includes financing options specifically designed to suit the individual needs of customers, whether they are seeking to renovate, furnish, restore, or even start building their homes from scratch.

Personal loans up to KD 95,000 designed to meet the client's construction and furnishing needs.

Flexible repayment terms tailored to the client's income and financial circumstances.

A grace period of up to 12 months.

Fast processing and application procedures.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer and Digital Banking at NBK Group, said: “At NBK, we believe that owning a dream home is not merely a financial goal but a milestone in everyone's life that reflects their aspirations and lifestyle. With this in mind, we designed NBK Al Manzel Program to be a comprehensive experience that starts from the idea to the realization of the dream, supported by flexible financing solutions and strategic partnerships with leading local brands”.

Al-Othman also emphasized that NBK is keen to be part of its customers’ journey towards achieving their housing dreams, whether through housing loans or NBK Al Manzel Program, further noting the bank’s firm commitment to innovating and providing the best for its customers.

Moreover, Al-Othman added: “We don’t simply provide financing, but we provide our customers with an integrated system of services to make their journey towards owning their dream house more seamless and convenient. This reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life of our customers and confirms our leadership in providing innovative banking solutions based on partnership, trust and added value”.

NBK Al Manzel Program stems from NBK’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution that prioritizes the needs of its customers and constantly seeks to provide innovative solutions that enhance their banking experience and keep pace with their aspirations for a more stable and prosperous life.

NBK continues to invest in developing its personal and digital banking services to meet the needs of its customers and enhance their banking experience.