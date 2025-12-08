• Service launched in partnership with Boubyan Takaful Insurance

• Zain Insure services gradually being rolled out across other markets

Kuwait City Kuwait – Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces the milestone launch of Zain Insure, Kuwait’s first fully start-to-end digital motor insurance application. The announcement was made at NEXUS 2025, Kuwait’s premier technology and innovation event.

Developed in partnership with Boubyan Takaful Insurance company, part of the Boubyan Group of companies, specifically for the Kuwait market, the innovative motor insurance offering provides customers with an end-to-end digital experience from a quote to policy purchase, and to claims through one seamless app.

Customers can receive an instant quote and purchase motor insurance online; manage and renew their policy anytime, anywhere; file and track claims digitally; and access all their insurance documents securely via the Zain Insure app.

The launch of Zain Insure reflects Zain’s ongoing transformation into becoming a TechCo as it expands its focus and base of activities beyond telecom services to delivering customer-first digital solutions that simplify everyday experiences.

The initiative also marks one of the first digital insurance partnerships of this nature in Kuwait formed between the country’s biggest telecom player, and one of the most innovative financial services groups. Zain Insure digital services will gradually extend to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, and KSA, offering motor, device and other insurance services depending on local market conditions.

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group’s Chief Digital Investment Officer said, “The financial services industry remains a core area of development and investment at Zain, and the launch of Zain Insure underpins our competencies in technology innovation, customer centricity, and convenient delivery of financial services. Zain Insure is a clear reflection of our ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ corporate strategy and we believe this launch in Kuwait is just the beginning for this highly in-demand and fast-growing area of activity.”

Ebrahim Al-Khuzam, CEO of Boubyan Takaful, commented: “We are proud to partner with Zain on the launch of Kuwait’s first fully digital motor insurance platform — a milestone that reinforces Boubyan Takaful’s position as a market leader in digital insurance solutions. This strategic partnership reflects our shared commitment to introduce state or art technology-driven experiences that simplifies and enhance access to insurance services.”

He added: “At Boubyan Takaful, we are moving beyond traditional models and pioneering the next wave of digital innovation through embedded insurance, where protection becomes an invisible yet essential part of the customer experience. Our vision is to make insurance effortless and naturally integrated into everyday life transforming it from a product that is purchased into a service that is experienced. Our strategic partnership with Zain embodies this vision, marking a new era for the Kuwaiti insurance market.”

The introduction of Zain Insure in Kuwait aligns with Vision 2035 by driving digital transformation and customer-first innovation, and it reinforces Zain’s role as a company that places customers first and delivers the most convenient and seamless digital experiences across different service areas.

Historically, Zain has powered the reinvention of the world of mobile financial services across various markets, with the aim to expand financial inclusion and technology innovation in Kuwait and beyond.

During NEXUS, Malek Hammoud and Ebrahim Al-Khuzam took part in a panel discussion on the evolving landscape of the insurance industry, where they explored why Zain is entering the insurance space, the vision behind Zain Insure as a fully digital platform, the evolution of the insurance sector, and how technology, regulation, and customer expectations are reshaping it.

They also addressed trust and compliance in digital onboarding, shared their ambitions to expand digital insurance offerings across new markets, and outlined how Zain Insure supports Kuwait Vision 2035 by advancing financial inclusion and making insurance more inclusive, accessible, and technology driven.