MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, in partnership with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), has soft launched a nationwide campaign to support the rollout of ‘Maal’, the Sultanate’s first exclusive national payment card. The strategic initiative reflects Oman’s ongoing digital transformation agenda and the vision to build a secure, efficient, and self-reliant national payment infrastructure.

Spearheaded by the CBO, Maal will be issued by local banks, including Dhofar Islamic serve as the foundation for domestic electronic transactions. Integrated with the OmanNet payment gateway, the card will enable payments across ATMs, cash deposit machines (CDMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, e-commerce platforms, and online government services.

Iman Musallam AL Amri, Acting AGM Wealth Management, Cards & Bancassurance at BankDhofar, commented: “The soft launch of Maal represents a defining moment for Oman’s payments landscape. It not only empowers our customers with a secure and cost-effective way to transact locally but also reinforces national self-reliance in the digital payments ecosystem. Moreover, this transformative initiative brings the convenience of modern banking closer to every community across the Sultanate.”

By establishing a unified and locally managed payment channel, the new card reduces reliance on international networks for domestic transactions, thereby lowering costs for banks, merchants, and consumers. At the same time, it enhances financial inclusion by making digital payments more accessible across the Sultanate, particularly for communities in remote areas.

With advanced features introduced under the supervision of the CBO, Maal ensures robust security, data localization, and compliance with international best practices. Customers will benefit from safer and more convenient domestic payments, faster processing, and potentially lower fees.

The soft launch of Maal is a key milestone in the nation’s transition toward a cashless society, aligning with the digital economy goals of Oman Vision 2040. By strengthening the domestic payments system, enhancing resilience, and fostering fintech innovation, the initiative supports the Sultanate’s broader objectives of economic diversification, financial sustainability, and technological leadership.

Dhofar Islamic is playing an active role in driving adoption of the new card. It has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign across all customer touch points – including ATMs, CDMs, and POS terminals – featuring CBO-approved branding and messaging. Dhofar Islamic customers will soon be able to access the new card for their daily financial needs, with the assurance of reliability and security.

As the nation’s first payment card to market, Maal marks a turning point in Oman’s financial ecosystem by empowering individuals with seamless access to digital payments, while also reinforcing the Sultanate’s financial independence and resilience.

With Maal, Oman takes a significant step toward establishing a, secure, and inclusive national payments infrastructure—one that places innovation, accessibility, and customer confidence at its core.