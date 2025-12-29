Sohar International receives approval from Central Bank of Oman to open a Representative Office in Hong KongMuscat, 28 December 2025: As part of its ongoing pursuit of strategic growth and enhanced international presence, Sohar International has received approval from the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) to establish a representative office in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s international growth journey and reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Oman’s connectivity with key global financial markets. The approval underscores Sohar International’s ambition to play a more active role in facilitating cross-border trade, investment, and financial collaboration between Oman, Asia, in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 to promote economic diversification, strengthen international trade links, and consolidate the Sultanate’s position as a globally recognized financial and commercial hub.

Commenting on the approval, Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Securing the Central Bank of Oman’s approval to establish a representative office in Hong Kong represents a pivotal step in advancing Sohar International’s long-term international strategy. Asia is central to global trade, capital flows, and economic influence, and our presence in one of its leading financial hubs will enhance our ability to support clients as they navigate increasingly interconnected markets. This expansion comes as a continuation of our previous steps, including the recent inauguration of the Riyadh branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion reflects our commitment to establishing Sohar International as a trusted Omani banking partner that bridges geographies, enables opportunity, and contributes to the Sultanate’s broader economic ambitions.”

Hong Kong continues to serve as a critical engine for global economic activity and a gateway for cross-border investment and trade facilitation. Establishing a representative office in this region will enable Sohar International to deepen institutional relationships, engage more closely with Asian financial institutions and corporates, encourage knowledge sharing in line with best practices, and provide enhanced on-ground support to clients involved in international trade, treasury, and investment activities.

The representative office is intended to serve as a platform for relationship-building, market engagement, and business development, reinforcing Sohar International’s role in connecting Omani businesses with international opportunities while attracting global interest into the Sultanate. Through this presence, the bank aims to enhance information exchange, facilitate partnerships, and support the evolving needs of clients operating across multiple jurisdictions.

This development is part of Sohar International’s broader ambition to build a balanced international footprint and be present across key financial corridors across various active business hubs. Following the recent inauguration of its branch in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the bank continues to advance its strategy of establishing a diversified geographic presence that connects Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Together, these milestones reflect Sohar International’s overarching objective to serve as a trusted Omani banking institution with a global outlook, supporting cross-border growth, strengthening international connectivity, and delivering sustainable long-term value for clients and the national economy.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om