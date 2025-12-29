Al-Rushaid:

As the curtain draws on 2025, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has firmly consolidated its position as the most visible and influential Kuwaiti bank across social media platforms. Its digital channels recorded a qualitative leap, reaching a record 2.37 million followers, an increase of 400,000 compared to the end of 2024, while total engagements surpassed 3.31 million.

These figures reflect the strength of the content delivered and its role in enriching the Bank’s digital experience for both customers and the wider community. They are also the result of an innovative vision that brings together creativity and value creation for users, reinforcing NBK’s leadership of the digital landscape within the banking sector.

In a year marked by an accelerated pace of digital transformation, NBK succeeded in strengthening its presence across its digital channels, which have evolved into the primary destination for information and banking services, as well as a space for genuine dialogue and interaction that reflects the Bank’s commitment to effective engagement with the public.

This success was not coincidental, but rather the result of a series of creative campaigns that left a clear imprint on the Bank’s social media audiences. These included the Father’s Day initiative, the Bank’s branch campaign on TikTok, and the distinctive engagement generated by the “Shop via NBK Mobile Banking” campaign, in addition to the educational videos and awareness-driven content under the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which recorded more than 5 million views, underscoring the Bank’s leading role in promoting financial literacy and strengthening community awareness.

NBK’s achievements were not confined to social media platforms alone, but extended to its website, which recorded a marked performance surge in 2025. The website attracted more than 4.4 million visits and nearly 7 million page views, alongside a notable increase in average session duration, which reached three minutes, representing a rise of almost 6% year on year. This performance reflects a clear enhancement in user experience, driven by the new ideas and design innovations introduced by the Bank throughout the year.

The updates included a redesign of the loans sections to make them simpler and more seamless, alongside the launch of new layouts for business banking pages that deliver a streamlined and enhanced user experience, facilitating easy access to all relevant information. This was complemented by the introduction of dedicated sustainability sections that highlight the Bank’s commitment to environmental protection and showcase its efforts and achievements in social responsibility, as well as a new design for the investments section that clearly and comprehensively presents all of the Bank’s products and investment solutions. The updates also emphasized a mobile-first design approach, with 89% of visitors accessing the website via mobile devices, resulting in a more intuitive and interactive browsing experience.

Furthermore, NBK launched a dedicated page on its website for the “Al Manzel” program—the largest specialized program offering financing solutions for home renovation and refurbishment—featuring a distinctive design that brings together all the offers and rewards available to the Bank’s customers under the program.

On this occasion, Abdulmohsen Al-Rushaid, Senior Vice President - Head of Digital Communications at NBK, said: “2025 marked a defining milestone in our digital journey. We successfully advanced our platforms to become interactive environments that enrich the customer experience and respond more effectively to evolving needs. We are proud of these achievements, which reflect our commitment to fostering meaningful and impactful engagement with our customers, employees, and other stakeholders, driven by our conviction in the importance of communication as a catalyst for innovation and the foundation for building strong, transparent, and trust-based relationships.”

“We are always committed to delivering genuine value to our customers through proactive engagement and initiatives that resonate with their daily lives. The figures we have achieved reflect the community’s trust in NBK; every new follower and every interaction is an indicator of our success in building stronger and more sustainable relationships with our customers. This is what ultimately cements our leadership of the digital landscape,” he added.

Al-Rushaid emphasized that these achievements represent the culmination of the efforts of NBK’s Digital Communications team, which worked throughout the year to develop and implement effective communication strategies that delivered a positive impact on the Bank’s business. He noted that the progress achieved in 2025 provides a solid foundation for a new phase of innovation and engagement, adding that as 2026 begins, the Bank renews its commitment to strengthening its digital presence and further developing its tools to ensure the continuity of its leadership as a trusted partner and a first-choice institution in the digital space.

NBK maintains a strong presence across major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, reflecting its commitment to keeping pace with ongoing developments in order to meet the evolving needs and preferences of its customers, as well as its continuous drive to activate meaningful engagement with its audiences across these platforms.