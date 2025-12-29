Cairo, Egypt – Cemex Egypt announced this week the winners of the Construction Sustainability Competition 2025, recognizing a student senior thesis project from the American University in Cairo (AUC) that delivers practical, low-carbon solutions for sustainable construction.

Cemex Egypt is proud to celebrate the first-place winners of the Construction Sustainability Competition 2025 at the American University in Cairo (AUC). The team of Kareem Fouad, Mohamed Batah, Mohamed Shatat, and Youssef Khairy stood out with their senior thesis project: “Returning to Nature: Deconstructable Housing with Biodegradable Materials for Shelters.”

The project presents a modular, low-carbon shelter that can be disassembled and reused at different sites, offering a practical and sustainable alternative. By incorporating biodegradable materials, the team was able to reduce embodied carbon by 40–50% and cut costs by 40%, proving that environmentally responsible design can also be practical and cost-effective.

“This competition highlights how the next generation of engineers is ready to deliver smart, sustainable, and affordable solutions that serve communities and contribute to a better future for all” said Zeinab Hegazy, Communication, Public Affairs & Sustainability Director for Cemex Egypt & UAE. “Cemex Egypt is proud to support initiatives that foster innovation, low-carbon practices, and designs that are both environmentally & socially responsible and economically viable.”

The Construction Sustainability Competition 2025, organized by AUC’s Career Center and Construction Engineering Department in partnership with Cemex Egypt, highlighted the senior thesis projects of 23 senior students across six teams to develop solutions that address key sustainability and resilience challenges in construction.

