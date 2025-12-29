Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading ICT provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) to collaborate on research and assessments aimed at enhancing Ooredoo’s sustainability performance and identifying actionable opportunities for continuous improvement.

The signing ceremony took place at Ooredoo Headquarters, with the agreement signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Madadi, Executive Director – Administration at Ooredoo Qatar.

GORD, headquartered at Qatar Science and Technology Park, is recognised as a leading RDI entity within the global sustainability landscape. Its work spans all dimensions of environmental and social sustainability, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through this collaboration, GORD will support Ooredoo by conducting specialised research, assessments, and expert evaluations that will help the organisation progress on its sustainability roadmap.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Mohammed Al-Madadi, Executive Director – Administration at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Partnering with GORD reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. By leveraging GORD’s expertise in sustainability research and development, we aim to further enhance our environmental performance and support national efforts to build a more sustainable future. This collaboration reinforces our mission to upgrade the world of our customers in a responsible and future-focused way.”

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said, “By working with forward-looking national institutions like Ooredoo, we strive to embed sustainability as a core driver of performance and long-term value creation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our MoU with Ooredoo represents a strategic alignment with this commitment, bringing together research-led insight, digital innovation, and globally recognised best practices to strengthen how sustainability is integrated across operations and infrastructure. This collaboration is founded on our shared belief that meaningful progress is achieved when research, innovation, and responsibility converge, delivering impact-driven solutions for generations to come."

This MoU marks an important step in strengthening sustainability-driven innovation within Qatar, as both organisations work together to accelerate solutions that contribute to long-term environmental resilience and sustainable development across the region.

