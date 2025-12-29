Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has received full accreditation from the Canadian Information Processing Society (CIPS) for its Diploma in Information Technology (Dip. IT) and Diploma in Information Systems (Dip. IS), offered through the College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT).

This prestigious recognition affirms that both diploma programs meet internationally recognized standards for academic rigor, program design, and industry relevance. It strengthens UDST’s growing portfolio of accredited programs and reinforces the university’s reputation as Qatar’s leading applied institution for technology-focused education.

UDST continues to expand specialized programs in artificial intelligence, digital communication, software engineering, and cybersecurity to meet the country’s increasing demand for advanced digital skills. The accreditation also confirms the strong alignment of the IT and IS diplomas with labor market needs, ensuring graduates are well prepared for careers in IT operations, systems administration, and business technology support. Students will additionally benefit from CIPS membership, enhancing their professional profile and competitiveness in the job market.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:

“This accreditation reaffirms the quality of our applied education in technology fields and reflects the university’s continued commitment to offering academic programs that keep pace with rapid developments in the digital sector. The recognition from CIPS for our Information Technology and Information Systems diploma programs demonstrates our ability to prepare highly skilled graduates who are ready to contribute to Qatar’s innovation-driven digital economy. At UDST, we take great pride in supporting the national efforts toward human development and advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

UDST extends its appreciation to faculty, staff, and strategic partners whose contributions supported the accreditation process. The university remains committed to continuous improvement and close collaboration with industry leaders to build digital competencies that contribute to Qatar’s innovation-driven economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official