Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic priorities, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announces its participation as an Official Supporting Partner in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 (OMGAD 2026), running from 6–15 February 2026 across multiple venues including Hudayriyat Island, ADNEC and Zayed Sports City. ADU’s involvement aligns with the national objectives to increase physical activity, promote healthy ageing, and advance community wellbeing through inclusive, evidence-led interventions.

The OMGAD 2026 is a 10‑day multi-sport movement expected to convene tens of thousands of participants across 20+ venues, showcasing 38 sports, including six traditional sports that reflect the UAE’s cultural heritage. ADU will deliver a primary on-ground activation at Hudayriyat Island, led by the College of Health Sciences, which will feature health screenings, interactive education on active ageing and practical workshops tailored to older adults, families and community groups. Activities will translate ADU’s research and clinical expertise into practical guidance on mobility preservation, nutrition and everyday habits that increase healthspan.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Abu Dhabi University sees the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 as an opportunity to put research into action for our communities. By mobilising our College of Health Sciences and working alongside government and community partners, we will deliver science-backed practical, inclusive activities that empower residents to adopt healthier, more active lives, supporting the Emirate’s long-term vision for healthy ageing and a more active society.”

ADU’s participation at OMGAD 2026 demonstrates how higher education institutions can partner with government and event organisers to amplify national priorities, translating research, education and clinical capability into scalable community impact that advances Abu Dhabi Sports Vision 2040 and the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031.

Access to selected OMGAD 2026 community zones will be open to the public, enabling broad community participation and lowering access barriers to health-promoting activities. ADU invites residents, families and community organisations to join its Hudayriyat activation and visit the ADNEC community hub for practical demonstrations, learning and opportunities to take immediate steps toward healthier lifestyles.

