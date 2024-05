Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi National Takaful, a prominent takaful insurance provider in the UAE, was recognized with the prestigious title of "Takaful Company of the Year" at the 9th InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Abu Dhabi National Takaful's leading position in the market, exceptional takaful insurance offerings, outstanding customer service, and advanced digital capabilities.

Furthermore, the recognition doesn't stop there. Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company CEO, Osama Abdeen, was also recognized with the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership" at the same event.

On this remarkable achievement, Khamis Buharoon Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors said "This award is a testament to Abu Dhabi National Takaful’s continued commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape. 2023 was a pivotal year for Abu Dhabi National Takaful not only in terms of advancing digital transformation but also in terms of delivering a strong financial performance. Additionally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the visionary leader, Osama Abdeen, for his welldeserved honour with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership. With his guidance and leadership, I am confident that Abu Dhabi National Takaful will reach even greater heights."

On this remarkable achievement, Osama Abdeen, Chief Executive Officer said "It is an honour that Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company has been recognised as "Takaful Company of the Year". In the ever-evolving landscape of insurance in the UAE, our strategic vision of expanding from local to global markets has been pivotal in maintaining our market-leading position. Furthermore, our ongoing investment in digital transformation initiatives underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers in an increasingly digital world."

About Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C:

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C was established in November 2003 with the aim of providing Takaful insurance solutions for the regional market. With its Head Office in Abu Dhabi, the company has branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C has been assigned the following financial strength ratings: -

'A-' Stable Outlook by A.M Best for the eighth consecutive year (2023) ▪ 'A-' Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings for second consecutive year (2023) Furthermore, the company earned prestigious award "Takaful Company of the Year" by Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2023.

For more information please contact: -

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C

Head Office: Tamouh Tower, 25 Floor, Al Reem Island.

P.O. Box 35335, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Website: www.takaful.ae

Email: info@takaful.ae