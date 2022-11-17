Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Maritime, established by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and AD Ports Group as the primary custodian of Abu Dhabi's waterways, has announced that it has launched a new Public Water Taxi service within the greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach community, in collaboration with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The Public Water Taxi service will enhance connectivity between a number of Abu Dhabi’s waterfront attractions while offering an alternative transport option for the public. It will initially operate across high-demand locations including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar with further stops to follow.

The service will be open seven days a week following scheduled timings which ensure vessel availability at each stop every hour.

H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said: “We are working closely with AD Ports Group as part of our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime to provide advanced services that will boost the emirate's connectivity making access to high-demand destinations even easier for Abu Dhabi residents and tourists.

The new Public Water Taxi service underscores our efforts and commitment to developing state-of-the-art maritime services needed to support Abu Dhabi's global position as one of the best destinations to live, work and visit."

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime for the launch of the Public Water Taxi Service reiterates our commitment towards further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. With enhanced connectivity, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to navigate, explore and enjoy the island’s world-class offerings and landmarks.

“The launch of the Public Water Taxi comes after the success of the Water Shuttle Pilot Programme earlier this year, as part of Miral’s plans to enhance resident and visitor experiences on the island, by offering a robust marine transport system for anyone seeking to travel through the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “The launch of Public Water Taxi services within the greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach areas represents a key moment in our long-term strategy to develop a world-class Public Water Transport system in Abu Dhabi that enhances connectivity, promotes tourism and increases the emirate’s reputation as a leading maritime destination.”

“We look forward to offering a new and unique travel experience for the public across Abu Dhabi’s waterways through the new service, and to advancing a multi-modal integrated transportation system in the emirate.”

While supporting a sustainable public transport offering, the new water taxi service will provide a scenic connection with the Al Raha community and will allow tourists to discover Yas Island’s increasingly popular waterfront attractions including the highly anticipated F1 2022 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. Supporting the event for the first time, Abu Dhabi Maritime through the Public Water Taxi will provide a novel transport option for spectators to and from the event.

Established in 2020, Abu Dhabi Maritime currently oversees Abu Dhabi’s commercial and community ports, leisure marinas, vessels, waterway users (commercial and private), maritime service companies and other marine infrastructures.

It is mandated with developing the maritime sector’s strategy and ensuring compliance by implementing regulations and codes for marina practice, registering maritime assets, regulating maritime activities, developing and maintaining safe waterway infrastructure, investigating accidents and incidents, and sharing data and knowledge on the maritime sector.

-Ends-

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About Abu Dhabi Maritime:

Abu Dhabi Maritime was established in 2020 as the primary custodian of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems. Operating under AD Ports Group, with guidance from Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Maritime governs and regulates Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector by providing world-leading maritime infrastructure, while ensuring the emirate implements the highest standards of health, safety, environment, and quality.

For more information please visit: admaritime.ae

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and 10 hotels, including The WB Abu Dhabi hotel and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.