Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch with a stable outlook from both, has mandated Standard Chartered Bank as Sole Global Coordinator and Sustainability Structurer along with ADIB, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers to arrange a global investor call on Monday 6 November 2023 followed by a series of fixed income investor calls, and meetings in London on Tuesday 7 November 2023. A dollar-denominated rated senior Green sukuk offering will follow, subject to market conditions.

The issuance will fall under ADIB’s newly published Sustainable Finance Framework released last Friday November 3, and serves to build upon ADIB’s commitment to embedding ESG risk assessments into the bank’s operations. ADIB recently issued a USD750m AT1 Sukuk on the London Stock Exchange in July 2023, where it was nine times oversubscribed.

To view the Sustainable Finance Framework, please click here.

To View the SPO ​click here.

