Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has contributed to financing a strategic project to supply the city of Kiffa and surrounding region in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania with potable water. The project is among the largest initiatives aimed at strengthening water security and addressing the growing demand for water in the Assaba and Guidimaka regions.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in the town of Touimirt Iflane, south of Kiffa. The project will transfer water from the Senegal River to supply dozens of cities and villages with safe drinking water.

With a total value exceeding USD 300 million, the project represents one of the most significant water supply initiatives in Mauritania. Upon completion, it is expected to provide potable water to more than 180,000 people in its initial phase, with a gradual expansion to serve up to 500,000 beneficiaries by 2050.

The project includes the construction of production and treatment facilities with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters per day, designed for future scalability, in addition to a transmission and distribution network extending over 780 kilometers to supply cities and villages along the project route.

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, stated: “This project represents a strategic investment in addressing water scarcity, one of the region’s most critical development challenges. Through this financing, the Fund is enabling long-term, sustainable water solutions that strengthen resilience, enhance quality of life, and support Mauritania’s economic and social development. The project underscores our commitment to building impactful development partnerships that expand access to essential services, in alignment with the UAE’s development vision and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

His Excellency added that the development partnership between the Fund and Mauritania, which dates back to 1977, has resulted in the financing of several strategic projects across infrastructure and essential service sectors. He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to continuing its role in supporting projects that generate added value for Mauritania’s economy and contribute to societal well-being.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with several Arab, Islamic, and international development funds, as part of a joint effort to finance and execute one of Mauritania’s largest water projects, supporting national efforts to ensure access to safe water across the beneficiary regions.