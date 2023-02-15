Abu Dhabi: – His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; held a meeting with His Excellency Alpha Bacar Barry, Minister of Technical Education, Vocational Training and Employment of Guinea; during the World Government Summit in Dubai. In attendance were Adel Abdulla Al Hosani, Director of Operations at ADFD; Khalil Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, as well as other officials from both sides.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the existing relations and explore opportunities to further develop them, particularly in the developmental and economic spheres. The projects funded by ADFD in Guinea were also discussed. Both parties appreciated the strong relations between the UAE and Guinea. H.E. Bacar Barry expressed his deep admiration for ADFD’s critical role in supporting developing nations and its commitment to promoting economic development in Guinea and the African continent as a whole.

ADFD and the Guinean government have a long and successful relationship dating to 1977, when the Fund financed strategic projects within vital sectors, providing approximately AED440.8 million (US$120m) in funds that significantly contributed to supporting the development programs of the Government of Guinea.

-Ends-