Joint event with Paris-based Institut du Monde Arabe to examine challenges of translating between Arabic and French and highlight partnership between the two organisations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to host an event alongside the Institut du Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute) in Paris to examine the use and translation of Arabic in France.

The ‘Translation’ event on June 3 at the Institut in the French capital will look at the challenges in translating between French and Arabic, as well as the history and future of the Arabic language in France, where it is the country’s second-most spoken language. It also seeks to highlight the partnership between the Institut and the ALC and their role in promoting Arabic as a language of culture, science and creativity.

The Institut is a renowned international organisation dedicated to supporting and bridging the gap between Arab culture and other civilisations of the world.

As part of its participation, the ALC is holding a session titled ‘The Arabic Language in France: Uses, Transmission, and Popularity’, bringing together His Excellency Jack Lang, France’s Former Minister of Education and President of the Institut du Monde Arabe; His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC and Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA).

The second session will examine Paris in Modern Arabic Literature. Compiling notable writings from various literary genres, the session explores the position that Paris occupies in Arabic literature, from the Renaissance era to the second half of the 20th century. The session features Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC, Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh, Acting Director of the Arabic Language Education and Research Department at ALC, Dr. Mujeeb Al-Zahrani, Director General of the Institut du Monde Arabe and Frédéric Lagrange, Director of the Qualification and Research Unit Specialising in Arabic and Hebrew Studies at the New Sorbonne University.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs.

The Institut du Monde Arabe was launched in 1980 when 18 Arab countries, including the UAE, agreed with France to launch an institution to develop knowledge of the Arab world and encourage in-depth research into the Arabic language, as well as the region’s cultural and spiritual values. The Institut seeks to encourage exchange and cooperation between France and the Arab world, especially in the fields of science and technology, to develop relations between the Arab world and Europe as a whole.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.