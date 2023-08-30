Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has signed a letter of intent with the Moscow-based Institute of Oriental Studies (IOS) of the Russian Academy of Sciences to promote cultural cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Arab world, as well as enhance Arabic language studies.

The letter was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Vitaly Naumkin, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and IOS President.

“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre remains committed to its mission of promoting the Arabic language and driving its advancement, and close collaboration with our partners is essential to this,” said H.E. bin Tamim. “The letter of intent we have signed today with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies will further strengthen cultural and academic ties between Russia and the Arab world, a significant milestone for cultural diplomacy and scholarly exchange. Working side by side to foster deeper understanding and appreciation of each other’s culture and language, we will explore innovative ways to bring together the rich heritage of the Arab world and the diverse traditions of Russia.”

Mr. Naumkin said, “Polls show that the number of young Russians who want to study Arabic and know more about the Arab culture is constantly growing. As a result, many universities in Russia are launching Arabic programmes that are becoming popular. Cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is internationally promoting Arabic studies and translation of Arab literature into foreign languages, plays a significant role in supporting this process.”

The partnership will unite efforts to promote Russian-Arab cultural cooperation, foster Arabic language studies, and engage in academic conferences, awards submissions, and seminars. The parties will work together to explore avenues of collaboration and enrich cultural exchange between the two nations.

The scope of the cooperation covers multiple areas of interest. The two entities will encourage submissions and nominations to literary prizes organised by the ALC, while also supporting the translation of Russian research on Arab studies into Arabic. Additionally, ALC will participate in literary and other cultural seminars and events organised by the IOS.

The partnership will also focus on academic research and knowledge-sharing. The partners pledge to encourage participation in studies and research papers published in the ALC’s Al Markaz Journal and the academic publications issued by IOS, in addition to scheduling field visits to enhance capacity and share knowledge related to the publishing and book fairs industry.

Established in 1818, the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences has played a pioneering role in developing oriental studies in Russia. With around 500 research fellows dedicated to studying historical, cultural, political, and economic issues of Asian and North African regions, the Institute is the largest establishment focused on social studies within the Russian Academy, organising a series of annual conferences and contributing to the publication of approximately 100 books and 700 articles in leading academic journals worldwide.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.