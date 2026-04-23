Trial highlights fuel cell bus adaptability across Saudi cities

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, announces that, together with Toyota Motor Corporation in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) and supporting entities, launched a public hydrogen fuel cell bus trial.

The five‑day trial, currently underway in Yanbu Industrial City, will run until 23 April.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the RCJY, aimed at accelerating the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source in the Kingdom’s mobility sector.

The trial includes a hydrogen fuel cell bus powered by Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell technology, deployed for public transportation in Yanbu during one of the city’s largest annual events, the Yanbu Flower Festival. The deployment offers residents and visitors the opportunity to experience zero emission mobility first-hand in a live, public setting.

The trial in Yanbu is the latest in Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota’s series of Saudi hydrogen mobility and research projects, which build on previous hydrogen mobility initiatives across the Kingdom, including deployments in Makkah, Riyadh, and Jeddah, as well as research collaborations with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

The public trial, together with the previous hydrogen initiatives, focuses on increasing public awareness while enabling operational testing and gaining real‑world insights. These outcomes help build a compelling case for the operational flexibility of hydrogen fuel cell buses across diverse geographic and urban environments in Saudi Arabia.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Head of Distributor Businesses at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, together with Toyota Motor Corporation, will continue to collaborate with both the public and private sectors to support the adoption of hydrogen mobility in Saudi Arabia. Through such trials, we aim to gather critical operational data, further enhance performance, and support the Kingdom’s transition toward a more sustainable transport ecosystem.”

Nobuyuki Takemura, Chief Representative of the Middle East Regional Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said:“This trial marks an important step for Toyota in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen fuel cell technology for public transportation in the Kingdom. By introducing hydrogen buses in a live public setting, we aim to build awareness, gain real world operational insights, and contribute to the ongoing discussion on zero emission mobility solutions suited to local needs.”

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com and Toyota.com.sa.

For further information, please contact Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, media@alj.com