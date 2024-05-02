Abu Dhabi: Aarna Capital Limited (ACL) announces that it has been accepted as a a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) one of just seven members that are based in the United Arab Emirates (‘UAE’). ACL is the first and only to hold such membership from within Abu Dhabi Global Markets (‘ADGM’). In ISDA’s own words, ISDA ‘fosters safe and efficient derivatives markets to facilitate effective risk management for all users of derivative products.’

‘ACL’s status as a Subscriber Member of ISDA is a great step in further developing ACL’s ability to offer its clients additional tools to mitigate financial risks via the use of ISDA’s offerings. ACL is proud to be able to be part of building ADGM into a robust financial center.’ said Dima Nedvesky, Senior Executive Officer at Aarna.

ACL’s team of professionals and proprietary trading platform, are dedicated to facilitating transactions (execution only) across a diverse range of products and international markets while implementing sound industry practices that allows clients to manage their own risk requirement. ACL provides access to liquidity from multiple exchanges and venue destinations worldwide, including many emerging markets, as well as to the majority of frontier markets. Accordingly, ACL's customers benefit from unparalleled opportunities for growth and diversification.

For more information about Aarna Capital Limited and its membership in ISDA, please visit www.aarnacapital.com

About Aarna Capital Limited

Aarna Capital Limited is a leading multi-asset brokerage firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulated by the FSRA and is licensed by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority. With a team of seasoned professionals and cutting-edge technology platform, ACL offers comprehensive trading solutions across a broad spectrum of products and international markets.

For media enquiries contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email : sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

Disclaimer :

Related financial products or services are only available to Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, as licensed by the ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

Aarna Capital does not provide investment advice. All transactions are executed on a transaction only basis.