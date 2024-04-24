In a remarkable surgical feat, orthopaedic surgeons at Saudi German Hospital Riyadh successfully performed a knee replacement procedure on a woman grappling with a crippling stiff knee (fourth degree).

Before undergoing this life-changing surgery, the woman endured severe joint damage and cartilage erosion, rendering her wheelchair-bound and trapped in a cycle of excruciating pain, intense pain, reflecting on her ordeal. She expressed: “Life felt like a pointless struggle”.

Just one day after the surgery, the woman took her first steps towards recovery. She continues to receive attentive care under the supervision of Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, head of Orthopaedic Surgery and Arthroplasty at Saudi German Hospital Riyadh.

The woman's remarkable journey embodies the “Caring Like Family” ethos at Saudi German Hospital Riyadh, where patients with severe orthopaedic ailments receive unwavering support from a team of world-class medical professionals equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

