Abu Dhabi – As the result of a highly competitive pitching process, lasting several months and involving many renowned international agencies, 9Yards Communications has emerged victorious as the integrated marcoms agency of choice for Shekh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC). Furthermore, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the reimagining and shaping of the brand, narrative, and vision of one of the UAE’s most respected medical institutions for serious and complex health care.

As a result, 9Yards will now provide SSMC with a comprehensive suite of marcoms services, including strategic communications, creative and advertising, PR, digital marketing, and multi-media production.

Expressing his delight at the SSMC-9Yards partnership, Hussam Almulhem, CEO of 9Yards Communications, said: "We are thrilled to be appointed as SSMC’s agency of choice and this win underscores the time, effort, and dedication of our talented team in delivering an exceptional response to the client’s brief. We now look forward to taking SSMC's already significant brand presence to the next level.”