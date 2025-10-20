UAE: 7X, the leading trade, transport and logistics holding group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi, represented by TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, to reinforce shared digital infrastructure, boost service accessibility and advance the emirate’s digital transformation goals.

The key goal of the agreement is to provide correspondence service through WAYN, the UAE’s Digital P.O. Box on the TAMM platform. The integration with WAYN offers an innovative solution that strengthens the digital identity of individuals and companies, allowing them to receive correspondence only from trusted entities, in addition to a smart archiving and categorisation system that facilitate access to messages and documents, secure storage and ensure security against fraud attempts and spam messages.

The agreement was signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides. This partnership signifies the UAE’s integrated national vision to improve customer experiences.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will also explore opportunities to support digital postal, parcel delivery and tracking services through the TAMM platform, by integrating the services of the National Network for Logistics (NXN) within the TAMM platform and its customer service centres, as well as providing TAMM services across NXN branches located throughout the Emirate. In addition, the TAMM platform will explore leveraging the logistics and last-mile delivery services of EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, to ensure efficient and high-quality last-mile delivery.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Our collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to expand the possibilities of smart digital services and reinforce the role of postal and courier services as a significant pillar in government and commercial ecosystems alike. By making WAYN available on the TAMM platform, we are introducing a new dimension of ease and reliability in the field. WAYN allows individuals and companies to leverage a unified digital address that represents their verified national digital identity for secure correspondence, while allowing them to receive and track parcels anytime and from anywhere. This partnership comes in line with goals of comprehensive digital transformation and contributes to building a more connected and effective future.”

H.E. Dr Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said: “This partnership with 7X underscores the shared commitment of both parties to improving the emirate’s digital infrastructure by offering smart and integrated solutions that boost customer experiences and reinforce the UAE’s competitiveness and position as a global hub for government innovations and digital services.”

The MoU marks a key step in the UAE’s national collaborations to shape the digital future. It highlights the collaborative approach across institutions to attain smart transformation across diverse aspects of life and services.

