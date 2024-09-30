Arab Advisors Group released a new series of reports that dives deep into the 5G market in the GCC. The series acts as a panoptic overview of each GCC state’s 5G market, covering postpaid and prepaid 5G data only plans. The series shed light on plans’ benefits, fees, and fee per 1 GB which aids in identifying underpriced and overpriced plans. Furthermore, the series leverages Arab Advisor Group’s extensive past data on 5G services in the region to investigate patterns, trends and shifts in 5G pricing between 2020 and 2024.

5G signifies the next step in technological advancement and innovation for telecom operators across the MENA region. As pioneers in the region, the GCC states were the first to implement and roll out 5G networks, setting the benchmark for 5G plans and pricing. This advanced connectivity not only enhances existing services but also supports emerging technologies such as IoT and AI, becoming a cornerstone of the region’s digital economy. Consequently, monitoring the 5G developments in the GCC is crucial for defining standards and pricing models across MENA.

Since 2020, Arab Advisors Group has been meticulously tracking 5G data only plans, offering a detailed analysis of the evolving pricing strategies adopted by telecom operators across the GCC. Arab Advisors Group’s comprehensive and unique study includes a deep dive into the fee per gigabyte, pricing models, fees, benefits, data allowances, and the variety of plans available in each GCC state. The report evaluates how telcos’ pricing aligns with economies of scale and identifies and discrepancies, highlighting which plans were overpriced or underpriced compared to the GCC average. Moreover, Arab Advisors Group leveraged its historical data to benchmark current findings, and investigate trends, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of 5G pricing over time.

Insights from Arab Advisors Group’s in-depth analysis of these pioneering countries allow operators to gauge their competitive advantage and compare their offerings with their competitors. The insights also act as a valuable resource for operators still in early stages of deploying or planning their 5G services. This series provides essential guidance for new entrants into the 5G market, helping them to launch and market their 5G plans effectively, supported by real-world use cases and proven strategies.

“Enhanced mobile broadband is one of 5G’s key promises, making the evaluation of the GCC 5G market crucial for both established operators and new market entrants. Market entrants benefit from studying more mature 5G markets to better prepare for their own launches. Moreover, operators in the GCC can assess their competitive position and benchmark their performance against competitors. The value of our series lies in its unique and ongoing approach. As the sole organization tracking 5G pricing changes in the GCC since its launch, Arab Advisors Group stands at the forefront, offering an in-depth analysis of 5G pricing strategies. Our research provides telecom operators with valuable insights that, if utilized effectively, can enhance their marketing and pricing strategies,” Commented Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director at Arab Advisors Group.

Rabadi added "Examining the diverse strategies and shifts across different countries offers a strong basis for maintaining market positions and better serving established subscriber bases. For instance, we observe a broader regional shift towards greater affordability and strategic differentiation in 5G offerings. Bahraini telcos cut postpaid 5G data only fees while maintain stable prepaid rates, while operators in Saudi Arabia offer nearly identical prepaid and postpaid 5G data-only plans, though with a notable fee disparity. Additionally, 60% of GCC countries are moving towards more competitively priced prepaid 5G data-only plans.”

The reports: A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in Bahrain, A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in Kuwait, A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in Oman, A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in Qatar, A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in Saudi Arabia and A Deep Dive Into 5G Rate Changes in the United Arab Emirates, which were released in May 2024 to Arab Advisors Group’s communication research subscribers, answer the below questions:

• Which cellular operators offered prepaid and postpaid 5G data-only plans during the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024?

• What were the average fees of the 5G data-only plans per data allowance offered in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024?

• What was the fee per 1 GB for the 5G data-only plans during the years under study?

• Which operator had the highest average monthly fees for its 5G services? and which are perceived as overly priced?

• How did cellular operators’ 5G pricing for their 5G data-only plans change over the years under study?

The reports were released to Arab Advisors Group’s subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 6,000, each.

