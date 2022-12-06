Dubai-UAE: The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) hosted an orientation session for the leaders who will be attending the Oxford Leadership Development Program at Said Business School, Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

The 8-day residential program was designed by EIBFS and Oxford University to train and develop outstanding leaders in the financial services industry from the Middle-East Region through three overarching themes: fundamental for effective leadership; mind of a strategist, leading self and others, along with industry disruption as a core theme throughout the program.

EIBFS has once again partnered with the Banking Institute for Banking and Finance in Bahrain. It will be sending another cohort of 38 leaders such as CEO’s, Directors and Heads of Departments to attend this thought-provoking program from Banking and Insurance sector, giving them a holistic development experience and helping them as well-rounded, effective leaders.

Participants of the leadership program will be from the UAE and Bahrain based supervisory authority and financial institutions. From the UAE we will have leaders attending from the Central Bank of the UAE, Commercial Bank Dubai, Commercial Bank International, Daman Insurance, Emirates Islamic, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank. For the first time we will be welcoming executive leaders from National Bank of Bahrain, National Bank of Kuwait, Bahrain Islamic Bank, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, GFH Financial Group B.S.C and Credimax from Bahrain.

EIBFS aims to expand partnership with Said Business School in the upcoming year. We offer a 3-day blended learning program called Data Based Decision Making for Managers which involves understanding processes for analyzing and visualizing data, learning key analytics techniques, and using the data for effective decision making in order to sustain competitive advantage for their organization. Currently the EIBFS team is in the process of developing more customized programs with Said Business School and look forward to announcing these in the near future.

