Al Ain, 24th: The College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine -UAEU has welcomed the 2026-cohort students, which numbered 31 students, including 29 female students, in the presence of Mr. Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Dr. Maryam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Monitoring Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Safety Authority, His Excellency Hazam Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Director of Public Health Department in Al Ain City Municipality, Prof. Bhanu Chowdhary - Dean of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Roula Shaaban, President of the Emirates Veterinary Association and a number of academic leaders and faculty members, where the students wore the “white coat” and received the stethoscopes.

Prof. Bhanu Chowdhary, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, said that the role of the veterinarian is important in maintaining community health and safety, through animal disease prevention and control and maintaining food safety. He added that the university supports students as future makers and pioneers, to achieve leadership in all fields, and in order to enhance global practices that achieve the UAE strategy at global level in this vital discipline. He added that it is also important that the students engage in academic research under the supervision of highly qualified faculty members.

Prof. Arve Lee Willingham, Chair of the Department of Veterinary Medicine, noted that the “White Coat” recognizes the professional role and responsibilities the students are now assuming, and represents professionalism, caring for both animals and their owners, trust, knowledge, authority and achievement. He gave a presentation on the 5-year Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine program, the veterinary faculty and facilities available at the UAEU’s Falaj Hazza campus including state-of-the-art teaching laboratories and challenged the incoming students to study hard to lay a good foundation for their future career as veterinarians.

Dr. Roula Shaaban, President of the Emirates Veterinary Association, said that the role of the veterinarian is necessary not only in raising awareness of the community, but also in protecting human and animal health and in combating all epidemics and diseases. She added that the association fully supports veterinarians, during their academic life and even after graduation through conducting training courses in various fields across the country and abroad.

