Italy shines as most popular holiday hotspot and The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, New York recognised as best new hotel, while Emirates wins best airline in the world

London, United Kingdom: The world’s leading hotels, destinations, airlines, and airports, as voted for by the 28 million members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, were revealed at the 18th edition of the prestigious ULTRAs awards ceremony, held in London on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Recognising the best of the best in global travel, the ULTRAs (Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards) is an eagerly anticipated annual event for the luxury travel industry, organised by Nick Perry, Chairman of multi-media brand Ultratravel, with whom Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of award-winning loyalty programme GHA DISCOVERY has a long-standing joint venture – Ultratravel Collection.

Hosted at London’s historic royal residence, The State Apartments and The Orangery at Kensington Palace, this year’s ULTRAs featured 18 categories, honouring leading names in travel as voted for by millions of GHA DISCOVERY members. The awards reflected a growing global appreciation for excellence across a wide range of luxury travel experiences.

The awards were presented by well-known UK TV presenters Natalie Pinkham and Gethin Jones, with a raft of celebrities in attendance including HRH Princess Eugenie, Dame Kelly Holmes, the Double Olympic Champion, Charlotte Hawkins, one of the anchors on Good Morning Britain and Australian and British author Kathy Lette.

The line-up of 2024 winners included Portrait Milano, hailed the ‘Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year’; The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, which took home the title of ‘Luxury Brand of the Year’ The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel in New York, named ‘Best New Hotel in the World’ and The Apurva Kempinski Bali, honoured as the ‘Best Sustainable Hotel’.

Among the most celebrated hotels, Lutetia Paris was crowned ‘Best Hotel in Europe’; Capella Sydney won ‘Best Hotel in Asia/Pacific’; and The Leela Palace New Delhi triumphed as ‘Best Hotel in the Middle East/India’. The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara was recognised as ‘Best Hotel in Africa/Indian Ocean’ and Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, was named ‘Best Hotel in the Americas/Caribbean’.

Dubai-based Emirates once again claimed the title of ‘Best Airline in the World,’ demonstrating its continued leadership in global aviation and Regent Seven Seas Cruises won ‘Best Luxury Cruise Line’, while Italy was revealed as the ‘Favourite Country for a Holiday’, just a little more popular than runners-up, Australia and Japan.

Singapore Changi Airport emerged victorious in the hotly contested ‘Best Airport in the World’ category, while Virgin Atlantic secured the ‘Best Premium Economy Class,’ and Qatar Airways won ‘Best Business Class.’

In celebration of Ultratravel’s 20th anniversary, a special award for the year’s ‘Most Innovative Airline in the Last 20 Years’ went to Qatar Airways, and Anantara Hotels & Resorts was recognised as the ‘Best Hotel Brand in the Last 20 Years’.

“The ULTRAs are a true reflection of the highest standards in luxury travel today based on the opinions and preferences of millions of GHA DISCOVERY members,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley. “I extend my congratulations to all the winners for setting new benchmarks in the industry and showcasing the best of hospitality, aviation, and travel.”

