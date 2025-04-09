Dubai-based diversified investment firm Shamal has awarded the main works contract for its Baccarat Hotel and Residences project to Arabian Construction Company (ACC).

The prestigious Baccarat-branded mixed-use development will stand as an emblem of elegance, complementing the impressive skyline of Downtown Dubai offering views of Burj Khalifa.

Baccarat is known the world over for its rich brand ethos and long history of blending refined craftsmanship with meticulous attention to detail, creating breathtaking spaces that exude authentic elegance. It is developed by H&H, a Dubai-based real estate investor, developer and asset manager, alongside exquisite architecture of the world-renowned Studio Liebeskind and sophisticated interiors by 1508 London.

An premium mixed-use development, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will comprise an ultra-luxury hotel and branded residences offering impressive privileges and an enriched lifestyle.

Announcing the contract award, Shamal said the groundbreaking for the project took place last year and with all the enabling works and infrastructure packages fully completed, the main works contractor will start mobilisation imminently.

"We are delighted to mark another milestone in our journey to enrich Dubai's world-class skyline with the legendary Baccarat brand. We are particularly pleased to partner with such a well-established and accomplished contractor in this dynamic city," said its CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor.

"A development of the calibre of Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai – representing exquisite hospitality and living – demands the best in the industry for every element, and we are confident that our development partners H&H alongside ACC will enable us to fulfil our promise to deliver the ultimate in luxury for both our visitors and residents alike," he stated.

H&H Chief Executive Officer Miltos Bossinis expressed delight at partnering with Shamal on developing this architectural landmark that will add greater allure to the city’s skyline.

"We are pleased to have ACC on board to build further on our vision of creating exceptional experiences through development and design," he added.

A renowned UAE-based contractor, ACC brings a wealth of expertise in executing complex design structures.

Arabian Construction Company CEO Maher Merehbi said: "We are proud to be named as the main contractor for the prestigious Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai, which will be a beacon of luxury and elegance on Downtown Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline."

"Our considerable expertise and experience make us the ideal partner for such an iconic brand as Baccarat, and our passion for excellence and the highest of quality and standards is shared with Shamal and H&H. Together, we look forward to bringing this magnificent development to life," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

