Dubai, UAE – As a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) today announced its recognition as a 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Backup and Disaster Recovery. The company has been recognized for its achievements in delivering cyber resilience and recovery capabilities for joint customers in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

As attacks on cloud data continue to grow, the aftermath of cyberattacks can leave organizations damaged for months or longer as they determine the full extent of the incident and restore their systems and data. As such, Rubrik believes the need for cyber recovery and resilience in the cloud has never been more paramount.

Rubrik is advancing a strategic approach to cybersecurity, one that aims to prioritize cyber resilience and immediate recovery, rather than just prevention. Today’s announcement highlights Rubrik’s continued focus on developing innovations to help customers recover their data after a cyberattack.

"Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Rubrik as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

“We have a deep understanding of Google Cloud’s scalability, security, and innovative capabilities, and we are proud to be a partner,” said Brian McCarthy, President of Global Field Operations at Rubrik. “The cyber threats organizations are facing today are more sophisticated than ever, requiring a new approach to securing cloud data. This recognition is a testament not only to our alignment with Google Cloud’s zero trust architecture, but also our growing capabilities across all environments, whether that be cloud, SaaS, or on-premise.”

Rubrik’s commitment to cybersecurity includes its partnership with Mandiant, which combines leading data protection technology and expertise to empower organizations with an unparalleled level of resilience against cyber threats, helping to ensure business continuity even in the face of the most sophisticated attacks.

To learn more about how Rubrik can secure your Google Cloud ecosystem, visit the Rubrik booth at #3140 and #1210 in the Expo Hall or visit the link here.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com

