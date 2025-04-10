From the serenity of kayaking in Abu Dhabi to the thrill of a hot air balloon ride, du is set to take viewers on a digital tour that reveals a new side of the UAE - one that’s away from clichés and deep into the heart of its diverse communities using its ultimate 5G network

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today launched an exclusive experience to offer an immersive digital tour of the UAE’s untapped beauty through a digital exploration led by a curated group of content creators. The unstoppable network experience promises to transform perceptions of the Emirates, showcasing one-of-a-kind adventures and personal favourite destinations through the lens of du’s top-tier 5G connectivity, speed, and coverage.

Every corner of the UAE brims with stories waiting to be told, and du’s experience is set to bring these stories to light. A single phone, passed from one creator to another, will become the key to unlocking a series of authentic and captivating experiences across the Emirates. Amid the adrenaline of dune bashing and the awe of exploring ancient forts in the UAE, du aims to break the record of the longest ever livestream on TikTok using its ultimate 5G network.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “We believe that the unstoppable network experience will strengthen du’s position as the go-to network and transform the way consumers perceive our network – not just as a provider, but as a partner in their everyday adventures, big and small. This initiative goes beyond traditional expectations from a telecom network, highlighting du’s role as a lifestyle enabler that not only gets you connected but also gets you exploring, experiencing, and engaging with the diverse fabric of the UAE.”

On April 11 & 12, the experience will set off on an adventurous note with prominent content creators passing a single phone amongst themselves, capturing authentic and unique experiences – from the adrenaline rush of dune bashing and kayaking in Abu Dhabi to the serene beauty of a hot air balloon ride. The 48-hour digital marathon will feature a mix of thrilling activities like ziplining in Ras Al Khaimah and exploring the historical Fujairah fort, the initiative will spotlight du’s commitment to offer not just connectivity, but a gateway to experiences worth sharing.

Explore unseen parts of the UAE and rediscover what it means to be truly connected. For more information, visit https://www.tiktok.com/@du and follow us on our social media channels.

