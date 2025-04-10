Doha: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (Aamal), one of the region’s leading diversified firms, successfully held its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday, at the JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel.

The meeting approved to distribute 6 percent dividend to shareholders and was attended by company officials, and invited guests after the quorum was met.

The session began with remarks from Deputy CEO of Aamal Company, Sheikh Tamim bin Faisal Qassim Al Thani who welcomed attendees on behalf of the Chairman, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

He expressed his gratitude for the company’s positive results in 2024 and highlighted Aamal’s diversified strategy as a key driver of its success.

“We are proud of our performance over the past year, which was made possible by Aamal’s diversification strategy, the strong leadership of the Qatari government, and our ability to seize emerging opportunities,” he said.

Following the Chairman’s remarks, the CEO of Aamal Company, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, presented the company’s annual report.

The CEO emphasised that the company had achieved impressive financial growth, reporting an 18 percent increase in net profit year-on-year, alongside a 1.1 percent rise in total revenue for the year 2024.

Following the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Assembly, the meeting moved on to discuss the ordinary matters of the company.

Among the key resolutions passed, the General Assembly approved the Chairman’s report on Aamal’s activities and financial performance for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2024.

The report highlighted the company’s strong financial results and its alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which focuses on economic diversification and growth.

Aamal reported total revenue of QR2.1bn for 2024, a 1.1 percent increase from the previous year. Gross profit also rose by 3.2 percent, reaching QR515.4m.

Net profit attributable to Aamal’s equity holders increased by 17.7 percent, totaling QR432.5m. The company’s earnings per share also grew by 17.7 percent, amounting to QR0.069.

The General Assembly approved a dividend distribution of 6 percent of the nominal value of each share, amounting to QR0.06 per share.

The shareholders approved the External Auditor’s report for Aamal’s Consolidated Financial Statements for 2024, confirming the company’s robust financial health.

The General Assembly also approved the company’s Corporate Governance Report and the Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICOFR) report for the year ending 31 December 2024, highlighting Aamal’s commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance standards.

Additionally, KPMG was reappointed as the external auditor for Aamal for the 2025 financial year, with the fees set for their services.

