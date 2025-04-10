Dubai, UAE – Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) today announced that Rubrik Annapurna and Agentspace will explore ways to enable enterprises to securely access and utilize their data for AI-driven applications. By acting as a secure data source for Agentspace, Rubrik can better ensure that enterprise AI models can retrieve, govern, and protect sensitive data with Zero Trust security on Google Cloud. This intuitive offering will be designed to help businesses securely build and scale AI-powered applications, making the implementation process simple. By joining forces, Annapurna and Agentspace can allow companies to confidently move AI projects from pilot to production in the cloud by providing easy, secure access to data across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments.

“For AI to deliver real business value, enterprises need secure, well-governed data foundations,” said Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. “With Rubrik Annapurna as a secure data source for Agentspace, organizations can seamlessly and securely access their data within Rubrik to power AI-driven insights while maintaining strong governance and compliance.”

Enterprises Struggling to Balance AI Innovation with Security

Organizations are rapidly adopting Google Cloud to build AI-powered applications. However, many are struggling to move beyond the testing phase due to security, compliance and scalability concerns, especially as evolving cyber risks threaten business-critical AI data. As a result, Gartner, Inc. predicts “at least 30% of generative AI (GenAI) projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025, due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs or unclear business value.”

“AI is only as powerful as the data behind it, but without strong security and governance, enterprises risk compliance violations and data exposure,” shares Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. “With Rubrik Annapurna and Agentspace, customers can now recognize the full potential of generative AI, while safely harnessing their enterprise data for AI and maintaining Zero Trust security.”

The combination will seek to provide Google Cloud customers with:

Fast, API-driven secure access to enterprise-wide data for AI training and retrieval

Anomaly detection and access monitoring to prevent AI data leaks and unauthorized use

Seamless AI data pipelines to integrate Google Cloud AI models with enterprise data

Automated compliance enforcement to protect sensitive AI training data

Understanding the Rubrik & Agentspace Integration:

Secure AI Retrieval: Customers will be able to leverage Rubrik Annapurna as a data source within Agentspace, helping ensure that AI models can securely retrieve enterprise-wide structured and unstructured data.

Zero Trust Authorization: Organizations will be able to control access via policy-based governance, helping ensure that only authorized AI models and users can query data within Agentspace.

Streamlined AI Workflows: With this integration, businesses will be able to build AI-powered applications faster, without compromising security or compliance.

Data Security – The Cornerstone of an Enterprise’s Journey From AI Pilot to Production

By bringing Zero Trust security to AI training workflows, Rubrik Annapurna helps organizations govern, classify, and mobilize their enterprise data with confidence. With built-in anomaly detection and policy-driven data pipelines, it provides real-time access to AI training data while enforcing security policies at scale, helping businesses meet regulatory requirements without slowing down development. This helps ensure that AI applications on Google Cloud are powered by high-quality, properly managed data that is essential for driving reliable, responsible AI innovation.

To see Rubrik Annapurna for Google Cloud in action, visit Rubrik’s booth #3140 and #1210 in the Expo Hall at Google Cloud NEXT 2025 or request a demo here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner Predicts 30% of Generative AI Projects Will Be Abandoned After Proof of Concept By End of 2025, Rita Sallam, et al, 29, July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

