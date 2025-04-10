Cairo, Egypt – Savills Egypt, a leading global real estate consultancy firm, announced today the launch of its first-ever graduate program, marking a major milestone in its commitment to cultivating young talent and advancing the real estate sector in Egypt.

The Savills Egypt Graduate Program is a 12-month, full-time initiative designed to equip recent university graduates with the practical skills, industry knowledge, and global exposure needed to excel in the real estate field. The program officially debuts this month, with Savills Egypt participating in a series of major university career fairs, starting with the Modern Sciences and Arts University (MSA) on Saturday and Sunday. Additional recruitment events are planned at the American University in Cairo (AUC), the German University in Cairo (GUC) and New Giza University (NGU) in May.

“At Savills, we believe in the power of investing in people," said Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt. “Our new graduate program reflects our long-term vision of building a strong pipeline of future leaders who will help shape the real estate landscape in Egypt and across the region. We are excited to meet ambitious graduates who are ready to bring fresh energy, ideas, and passion to our business.”

The launch of the graduate program builds on Savills Egypt’s recent growth trajectory and its pivotal role in shaping the country’s real estate market. Since its establishment in 2019, Savills Egypt has quadrupled in size to over 185 employees, offering a wide range of specialist services including property management, strategic consulting, project management, marketing, and corporate services. Leveraging over 40 years of presence in the Middle East, Savills combines global best practices with deep local market insights and has become a trusted advisor to Egypt’s leading real estate developers.

The program offers participants a structured learning journey, including rotations across various departments such as property management, strategic consultancy, and building and project consultancy. Graduates will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects, receive mentorship from senior executives, and benefit from professional development workshops aimed at accelerating their career growth.

In addition to hands-on experience, the program emphasizes exposure to Savills’ international standards and best practices, offering a unique global perspective that sets it apart from traditional entry-level roles. After completion of the program, successful graduates will be well-positioned for full-time opportunities within Savills Egypt or across the company’s regional offices, opening doors to a long-term career path within one of the world’s most respected real estate firms.

The Savills Egypt Graduate Program is open to candidates who will complete their degrees this year (2025) in Business, Real Estate, Finance, Economics, Architecture or related disciplines. Ideal candidates should demonstrate strong analytical and communication skills, a proactive attitude, adaptability, and a genuine passion for the real estate sector.

Applications for the program are now open. Interested graduates can apply online by visiting https://careers.savills.me/#jobs , where they are required to submit their CV, cover letter, and academic transcripts. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in interviews and an assessment center as part of the selection process.

About Savills

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Since its launch in 2019, Savills Egypt has quadrupled in size, with over 185 employees to date. Savills brings the Egyptian market a wide range of specialist services from property management, project management, strategic consultancy, interior design as well as marketing and corporate services. Savills Egypt is a consultant for the largest real estate developers across the country,

For more information, please visit www.savills.com.eg.

