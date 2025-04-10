Abu Dhabi, UAE: Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group PJSC, and QuantCube Technology, a Paris-based expert in real-time macroeconomic intelligence, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture in Abu Dhabi. The announcement, made during the AIM Congress 2025, reflects a shared ambition to align with the UAE’s focus on artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

The joint venture, to be jointly owned by SDF and QuantCube Technology, will build on QuantCube’s advanced capabilities in alternative data and AI to deliver real-time, actionable economic and financial intelligence. Designed for institutional investors, corporates, financial institutions, and government agencies across the region, the platform will support strategic planning, forecasting, and data-driven decision-making.

In addition to macroeconomic and financial analytics, the partnership will enable dynamic tracking of global supply chains and physical asset flows, leveraging QuantCube’s real-time nowcasting and geospatial data tools to support operational readiness and strategic insight. By combining powerful AI-driven analytics with deep regional integration, this collaboration aims to unlock new use cases and broaden access to advanced intelligence solutions for organizations navigating increasingly complex environments.

“This joint venture with QuantCube reflects our commitment to introducing innovative technologies that can be customized, implemented, and delivered across different industries in the region through the UAE, providing them with strategic and financial value,” said Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, SDF. “As a strategic investor in QuantCube, we recognized significant potential in applying this capability across various sectors to optimize supply chain management. This joint venture is an opportunity to unlock and bring advanced, AI-powered and customizable data & analytics solutions and insights to the UAE and regional markets - making timely intelligence more accessible to private and government clients.”

“We are excited to collaborate with SDF, one of our strategic shareholders in QuantCube, to bring our nowcasting expertise to the UAE and wider region,” said Thanh-Long Huynh, Co-Founder & CEO, QuantCube. “Through this joint venture, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that provide institutions across various industries with timely, accurate insights and forecasting analytics. These capabilities will help drive their growth within the region’s thriving economy and support more informed, strategic decision-making in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The joint venture builds on SDF’s initial investment in QuantCube in 2022, which was followed by further investments over the past few years, and reflects SDF’s continued confidence in the company’s capabilities. By establishing operations in the UAE, the partners aim to make AI-powered nowcasting tools and alternative data analytics available to decision-makers in the region.

As the collaboration evolves, the joint venture is well positioned to enable data-informed strategies and broaden the use of advanced analytics as practical tools for organisations navigating an increasingly complex regional landscape.

About Strategic Development Fund (SDF):

Strategic Development Fund (SDF) is an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, wholly owned by EDGE Group PJSC. Established in 2019, SDF focuses on generating financial returns and fostering economic impact within the UAE's strategic sectors. The company invests in dual-use and commercial technologies across areas such as aerospace, advanced mobility, autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence. By leveraging global partnerships, SDF accelerates the growth of its portfolio companies and fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies within the UAE. Additionally, SDF contributes to enhancing critical supply chain resilience, aligning with the UAE’s vision for innovation and economic diversification.

About QuantCube Technology:

QuantCube Technology uses artificial intelligence and big data analytics to deliver real-time macro-economic insights. The firm operates one of the largest alternative data lakes in the world, processing more than 14 billion data end points. Sources encompass news, social media, satellite data, professional networks and consumer reviews, as well as international trade, shipping, real estate, hospitality, telecoms and goods and prices data. QuantCube’s macro nowcast indices, on variables including economic growth, inflation, employment and international trade, correlate highly with official data and significantly beat the consensus. Financial institutions using QuantCube data benefit from real-time insight, often ahead of official numbers, which they can use to inform their investment strategies.

Headquartered in Paris, QuantCube employs a diverse international team of data scientists with expertise in multilingual NLP, deep learning and machine learning techniques. The company’s shareholders include SDF and Moody’s and its R&D in computer vision has been partially funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and French government space agency CNES.