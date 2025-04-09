Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer in the region, today (April 8) announced Dutco Construction as the main contractor for the Serenity Mansions situated in the heart of its flagship lifestyle destination in Dubai - Tilal Al Ghaf.

The awarding of the AED1.57 billion ($427 million) contract marks the start of construction for the highly anticipated, ultra-luxury neighborhood within the Tilal Al Ghaf development.

The neighbourhood comprises 109 standalone mansions, embodying the epitome of unparalleled sophistication and refined living, harmoniously blending opulence and exclusivity to meet the tastes of the most discerning clientele, said the statement.

Serenity Mansions’ innovative residential design was conceptualised in partnership with multi-award-winning architectural firms SAOTA and Nabil Gholam, and features interiors by BLINK Design, recognized for its work on the world’s most luxurious hotels.

On the contract award, Majid Al Futtaim Properties CEO Ahmed El Shamy said: "Every detail of Serenity Mansions has been thoughtfully designed to redefine luxury living, raising the bar for sophistication and exclusivity."

"The appointment of Dutco Construction underscores our commitment to delivering homes that exemplify exceptional craftsmanship and reflect the tastes and aspirations of our customers. With their impeccable reputation and expertise, we are confident this development will exceed expectations and fulfil this vision," he noted.

As per the deal, Dutco will be responsible for the construction and completion of Serenity Mansions, including in-plot mansion construction, interior fit-out, in-plot and public realm landscaping, gatehouses, ancillary buildings and infrastructure work.

With over five decades of experience, the company has successfully executed large-scale developments, including residential units, hospitality landmarks, airports, mosques, and other complex infrastructure works.

Dutco Construction also boasts a well-established record for timely delivery and customer satisfaction, making it an ideal partner for Serenity Mansions.

Dutco Group CEO Nelson Gibb said: "Partnering with Majid Al Futtaim on Serenity Mansions is an exciting opportunity to redefine excellence in luxury living."

"We bring precision, attention to detail, and a commitment to quality to every aspect of this prestigious project. Our extensive experience in creating landmark developments will ensure Serenity Mansions sets new benchmarks for luxury and sophistication," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

