Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport - and they both love a good story.

Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR•MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business”, Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he’s a real-life superhero”, Matthew Vaughn said.

Through UR•MARV, Ronaldo and Vaughn have financed and produced two action films together and are about to start a third in the same series. They look forward to announcing the first release soon.

