CHME, a fully owned subsidiary of Seera Holding Group, the largest publicly listed travel company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, have opened two new properties in Saudi Arabia - Clarion Jeddah Airport and Comfort King Road Jeddah.

Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport has 200 rooms and is located on the Prince Majid Road, just three minutes away from the new King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and Jeddah Airport Train Station. It is easily accessible from the Jeddah City Centre and also located close to the Mall of Arabia, one of the biggest shopping centres in Jeddah.

The Comfort King Road, with 125 extended stay suites, is located in one of the most prominent areas of Jeddah and in close proximity to the Jeddah Corniche, Jeddah International Airport, and the Madinah Road.

These two openings form part of an agreement between Choice Hotels EMEA and Seera Holding Group to open at least ten hotels in the Kingdom within the next five years.

Commenting on the openings, Choice Hotels EMEA CEO, Jonathan Mills said:

“As guests continue to return to travel, they desire authentic hotels, and I am pleased Seera group and these two new properties are joining our portfolio.

“The properties all differ in style but are all ideally located in central areas across the Kingdom. They have been designed with both a local and international audience in mind and I am sure our guests will be excited by their offerings.

"We are the only global hotel company to first enter the Middle East market by opening a hotel in Saudi Arabia, a country placing a substantive focus on developing travel and tourism. These properties are a meaningful symbol of local and regional economic growth, and we are focused on continuing to increase Choice Hotels footprint in the region.”

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group said: “Our partnership with Choice Hotels EMEA will further strengthen our credentials in delivering world-class travel and tourism services to our guests through hotel projects in prime locations. This underlines our commitment to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen inward tourism and to build a robust infrastructure that will enable the Kingdom to realize the goals of economic diversification.”

Shuja Zaidi, Seera’s Chief Hospitality Officer said: “Through this strategic partnership, we are further enhancing the hospitality infrastructure of the Kingdom to welcome guests from around the world as well as support domestic tourism. At CHME-Seera, we are focused on supporting hotel projects that not only reflect the warm hospitality of the Arab world but also deliver modern amenities that meet the requirements of today’s travellers.”

Seera is at the forefront of travel and tourism recovery efforts in the Kingdom and beyond, and as part of the agreement, currently there are several identified projects for Choice Hotels brands throughout Saudi Arabia in various stages of development.

