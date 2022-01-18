PHOTO
DUBAI : From gourmet burgers, to authentic Thai, homegrown organic dishes, and sizzling African barbecue, the world is one’s oyster for families who want to be entertained and fed. From Monday to Thursdays until 31 March, under-eights eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal.
Kids eat free:
Adrift Burger Bar
The brainchild of award-winning chef David Myers, Adrift’s epic burger recipe has travelled around the globe to land at Expo 2020. With homemade burgers featuring inventive toppings, together with irresistible fries and shakes, Adrift’s simple but effective formula has made this spot a magnet for families since Expo opened.
Location: Mobility District
Opening times: Monday-Thursday 1000-0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Alif Café by Farm2Table
Families are guaranteed the freshest ingredients at born-at-Expo concept Alif Café, which showcases the incredible range and quality the UAE has to offer, with organic ingredients from a local farm.
Location: Mobility District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000 -0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Alkebulan African Dining Hall
The world’s first African dining hall is a must-visit for families, with top chefs serving the finest cuisine the continent has to offer. With 10 counters to discover, there’s something for everyone, including buttermilk fried chicken and smoky barbecue options.
Location: Jubilee Park
Opening times: Sunday – Thursday 1000 - 0000 GST and Friday – Saturday 1000 – 0100 GST
Baron
This relaxed neighbourhood joint rustles up tasty rustic dishes using produce from organic farmers markets and sustainably sourced fish. This is soul food for the whole family.
Location: Al Wasl
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Bread Ahead Bakery & School
London-based Bread Ahead are masters of bakery with a loyal following of Brits and food fanatics across the globe. Expo 2020 Dubai visitors can choose from a selection of heavenly doughnuts, freshly baked croissants, sourdough bread and margarita pizzas.
Location: Mobility District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0000 GST
Café Milano
The perfect spot for parents to recharge their batteries, this homely café serves authentic Italian cuisine that caters to all tastes.
Location: Mobility District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Canvas by Coffee Culture
With its contemporary, laidback setting and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Canvas by Coffee Culture is a must for a caffeine fix and a light bite to fortify families for their explorations ahead.
Location: Opportunity District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 0900-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 0900-0100 GST
Gastro Roots of Hungary
For a warm Hungarian welcome and authentic cuisine from this central European country, diners can watch chefs prepare their food, including hearty goulashes and soups, which makes for an interactive experience.
Location: Hungary Pavilion
Opening times: Monday-Sunday 1200-2130 GST
Jubilee Gastronomy
A stunning location for special occasions, Jubilee Gastronomy hosts regular chef’s tables with some of the world’s leading culinary maestros.
Location: Al Wasl
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Kojaki
Families can dive into this unique Korea-meets-Japan experience, which uses high-quality ingredients, contemporary cooking techniques and authentic flavours. Creative dishes include lobster mac and cheese, and marinated beef tartare with Korean pear and slow-cooked egg yolk.
Location: Opportunity District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1100-0100 GST
Kutir
With an authentic Indian menu that packs a flavour-filled punch, Kutir diners can enjoy exotic ingredients in a variety of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes that are surprisingly wallet-friendly. Try jackfruit dumplings, truffle pulao rice, marinated lamb chops and guinea fowl biriyani accompanied with nan breads and poppadums, with all dishes featuring seasonal ingredients.
Location: Opportunity District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1200-2220 GST and Friday-Saturday 1200-2300 GST
Long Chim
The brainchild of acclaimed chef David Thompson, Long Chim brings the flavours of modern Bangkok to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, from Thai oxtail soup to massaman chicken curry and sweet and sour prawns. Diners who like to spice things up will relish this upscale street-food experience.
Location: Mobility District
Opening times: Sunday-Wednesday 1000-2200 GST and Thursday-Friday 1000-2300 GST
Mudra
On a mission to share a plant-based lifestyle though approachable cuisine, Mudra features a range of options from simple pizzas and burgers to novelty Nikkei sushi, along with appetising starters and mains to impress the littlest of palates.
Location: Sustainability District
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2200 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
Rising Flavours
For a real taste of Arabia, Rising Flavours showcases some of the region’s best talent. Visitors can enjoy traditional meat and fish dishes served with rice, and washed down with refreshing mint drinks.
Location: Jubilee Park
Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000 – 0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST
