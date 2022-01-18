DUBAI : From gourmet burgers, to authentic Thai, homegrown organic dishes, and sizzling African barbecue, the world is one’s oyster for families who want to be entertained and fed. From Monday to Thursdays until 31 March, under-eights eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal.

Kids eat free:

Adrift Burger Bar

The brainchild of award-winning chef David Myers, Adrift’s epic burger recipe has travelled around the globe to land at Expo 2020. With homemade burgers featuring inventive toppings, together with irresistible fries and shakes, Adrift’s simple but effective formula has made this spot a magnet for families since Expo opened.

Location: Mobility District

Opening times: Monday-Thursday 1000-0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Alif Café by Farm2Table

Families are guaranteed the freshest ingredients at born-at-Expo concept Alif Café, which showcases the incredible range and quality the UAE has to offer, with organic ingredients from a local farm.

Location: Mobility District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000 -0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Alkebulan African Dining Hall

The world’s first African dining hall is a must-visit for families, with top chefs serving the finest cuisine the continent has to offer. With 10 counters to discover, there’s something for everyone, including buttermilk fried chicken and smoky barbecue options.

Location: Jubilee Park

Opening times: Sunday – Thursday 1000 - 0000 GST and Friday – Saturday 1000 – 0100 GST

Baron

This relaxed neighbourhood joint rustles up tasty rustic dishes using produce from organic farmers markets and sustainably sourced fish. This is soul food for the whole family.

Location: Al Wasl

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Bread Ahead Bakery & School

London-based Bread Ahead are masters of bakery with a loyal following of Brits and food fanatics across the globe. Expo 2020 Dubai visitors can choose from a selection of heavenly doughnuts, freshly baked croissants, sourdough bread and margarita pizzas.

Location: Mobility District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0000 GST

Café Milano

The perfect spot for parents to recharge their batteries, this homely café serves authentic Italian cuisine that caters to all tastes.

Location: Mobility District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Canvas by Coffee Culture

With its contemporary, laidback setting and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Canvas by Coffee Culture is a must for a caffeine fix and a light bite to fortify families for their explorations ahead.

Location: Opportunity District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 0900-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 0900-0100 GST

Gastro Roots of Hungary

For a warm Hungarian welcome and authentic cuisine from this central European country, diners can watch chefs prepare their food, including hearty goulashes and soups, which makes for an interactive experience.

Location: Hungary Pavilion

Opening times: Monday-Sunday 1200-2130 GST

Jubilee Gastronomy

A stunning location for special occasions, Jubilee Gastronomy hosts regular chef’s tables with some of the world’s leading culinary maestros.

Location: Al Wasl

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Kojaki

Families can dive into this unique Korea-meets-Japan experience, which uses high-quality ingredients, contemporary cooking techniques and authentic flavours. Creative dishes include lobster mac and cheese, and marinated beef tartare with Korean pear and slow-cooked egg yolk.

Location: Opportunity District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2300 GST and Friday-Saturday 1100-0100 GST

Kutir

With an authentic Indian menu that packs a flavour-filled punch, Kutir diners can enjoy exotic ingredients in a variety of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes that are surprisingly wallet-friendly. Try jackfruit dumplings, truffle pulao rice, marinated lamb chops and guinea fowl biriyani accompanied with nan breads and poppadums, with all dishes featuring seasonal ingredients.

Location: Opportunity District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1200-2220 GST and Friday-Saturday 1200-2300 GST

Long Chim

The brainchild of acclaimed chef David Thompson, Long Chim brings the flavours of modern Bangkok to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, from Thai oxtail soup to massaman chicken curry and sweet and sour prawns. Diners who like to spice things up will relish this upscale street-food experience.

Location: Mobility District

Opening times: Sunday-Wednesday 1000-2200 GST and Thursday-Friday 1000-2300 GST

Mudra

On a mission to share a plant-based lifestyle though approachable cuisine, Mudra features a range of options from simple pizzas and burgers to novelty Nikkei sushi, along with appetising starters and mains to impress the littlest of palates.

Location: Sustainability District

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000-2200 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

Rising Flavours

For a real taste of Arabia, Rising Flavours showcases some of the region’s best talent. Visitors can enjoy traditional meat and fish dishes served with rice, and washed down with refreshing mint drinks.

Location: Jubilee Park

Opening times: Sunday-Thursday 1000 – 0000 GST and Friday-Saturday 1000-0100 GST

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022