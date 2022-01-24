Kuwait : Burgan Bank recently organized a special event to honor 91 of its internal trainers and mentors in recognition of their dedication, passion and success in delivering effective learning solutions throughout 2021. This came in line with the Bank’s strategic commitment to promoting a culture of ongoing learning and development across all departments and functions.

The event was inaugurated by the Unit Head of Learning and Talent Development (LTD) at the Bank, Ms. Ghada El Kadi, in the presence of Ms. Halah El Sherbini, Burgan Bank Group's Chief Human Resources and Development Officer, senior management from various departments as well as senior executives from the Human Resources Group.

Speaking about the event, El Sherbini said: "Internal knowledge transfer and collaborative learning are crucial components of building a strong work and learning focused culture ensruing a seamless operating environment. Internal trainers and mentors in particular are an important asset in our human resources strategy driving change from within and actively contributing to the advancement of our people and our processes.”

El Sherbini further added: " Every single employee at Burgan is contributing to the Bank’s success and growth, and internal trainers in particular are playng a vital role in upskilling our human capital. We therefore continuoulsy aim to recognize them for their efforts and for especially helping us tackle this challenging year with a development-centric mindset. Our human resources development plans are long-term and expansive, and we are looking forward to even more ambitious and innovative training programs in the years ahead.”

On her part, El Kadi noted that in addition to helping develop skills and expand knowledge bases, internal tainers and mentors are promoting a stronger internal culture; embedding core values in an effective and resonating manner. She added: “As we continue to drive towards elevating the banking experience we offer customers, we will continue to invest in building a strong workforce that is fully capable of delivering on that promise,”

It serves to note that 2021 witnessed considerable activity and continuous investment by Burgan Bank with regards to the development of its human resources, as the Bank maintained a robust calendar of professional development and practical training pograms throughout the year, targeting all deparments and service areas. This included the "Ro2ya Talent Journey" program, an as-yet ogoing program launched by the Bank which focuses on upskilling top preforming employees from across all levels and functions and building the future successors. The Bank’s learning and development agenda in 2021 also included specialized programs for all Burgan employees from across all departments, as well as summer training programs and internship programs targeting aspiring young talents in the market.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

