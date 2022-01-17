Dubai, UAE: Bain & Company, one of the world’s leading global management consultancies has announced the internal promotions of three new members to partnership. The new partners are based in the firm’s United Arab Emirates office. As per the latest round of promotions, Bain and Company has endorsed 78 individuals to senior leadership positions of partner and expert partner, effective January 1, 2022. The consultancy has also welcomed 50 new partners and expert partners over the last year.

“We continue to invest behind the growth of our business in the Middle East and I am really proud to welcome our next generation of leaders to our Partnership. These three new Partners each embody the very best of Bain, and bring deep expertise in their respective industry and capability areas and many years of experience serving some of our flagship clients across the region and coaching and developing our teams. I am confident they will continue to thrive in their new roles, and wish them a fantastic future ahead,” said Tom De Waele, Managing Partner at Bain & Company Middle East .



BRAHIM LAAIDI

Brahim has been with Bain & Company for three years in the Middle East Office and holds an MBA Degree from Louvain School of Management, in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium. With more than 18 years of experience in Enterprise Technology and Digital transformation, he has supported clients on IT strategy, Operating Model, Advanced Analytics and Digital Transformation in several industries: Financial Service, Public Sector, and Retail.

Before Bain, Brahim was leading large IT program delivery with a global system integrator serving clients in FS and Telco, in Europe and the US.

RAJA ATOUI

Raja Atoui has over 10 years of consulting experience in the Middle East and is a partner and core member in Bain & Company’s Energy & Natural Resources and Sustainability & Responsibility practices. He has led engagements across energy, utilities, manufacturing, and real estate sectors, and has advised clients on a range of topics including growth strategies, operating model & organization design, and sustainability-driven value creation (particularly solutions such as carbon management and hydrogen). Raja holds a MSc degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BEng degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering from the American University of Beirut.

WISSAM YASSINE

Wissam Yassine is a partner based in Bain & Company’s Middle East offices and a leader in our Public Sector & Government, Social Impact and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility practices

He has more than 14 years’ of experience advising private sector and government entities across the GCC on a range of topics including socioeconomic development, sustainable development, corporate responsibility, human capital development and education. Wissam is also passionate about the non-profit sector and advised some of the leading foundations in the GCC region on strategy, impact maximization and funding models.

Wissam holds a Master’s degree in Sustainable Development from Harvard University in Massachusetts, USA, an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France and a Bachelor in Engineering from the American University of Beirut.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% among other consulting firms. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

