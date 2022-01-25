PHOTO
- The stand included several zones: HYDROGEN ZONE, Hydro Academy, H garden. EV ZONE, EV Academy and 5 minutes station, EV Power station. and EV + LOUNGE ZONE.
- All the materials used in the exhibition/ stand will be recycled to ensure zero waste.
- Showcased cars included: IONIQ 5 and EV6 BEV, as well as the new Hydrogen car: The NEXO
Hyundai Motor Group has wrapped up its participation in the Korea Innovative Tech Fair at Dubai Exhibition Center from the 16th to the 18th of January, 2022 under the theme “Drive the Future”.
The Korean Innovative Tech Fair served as the platform for the automotive giant to showcase its evolution into a smart mobility innovator through its focus on sustainability. Various zones within the exhibition gave visitors a glimpse at the transformational potential of electric vehicles.
One zone, dedicated solely to electric vehicles, such as IONIQ 5, demonstrated the vast growth in features for this category. Visitors were able to track the impressive distances that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can cover after just five minutes of charging. Additionally, visitors were able to charge everyday electronics, such as scooters and laptops, using the power generated by the BEVs.
“We were very pleased to play a pivotal role in celebrating Korean innovation, driving towards progress for humanity. We aspire to advance sustainable mobility by fostering our mobility solutions for a greener future”, said Mr. Hyoungjung Im the Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company. “Through this smart exhibition, our visitors had a unique experience in our immersive show zones where they learned about our eco-friendly solutions and exciting future products”.
Aligning with its mission in ensuring a greener future, Hyundai corroborated its commitment by reusing 85% of materials in temporary construction of the exhibition stand, along with careful selection of only non-hazardous building materials, the promotion of recycled and reused content, and local sourcing for reduced carbon footprint.
OTE Group is the exclusive dealer for Hyundai in Oman offering excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that’s on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50003.
