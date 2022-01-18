Aster aims for the hospital to begin its operations in 2024-25

Dubai : With an aim to increase its focus and growth in India, Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC & India, is strengthening its footing in the country by signing a 30-years lease agreement to set up its sixth hospital in the state of Kerala, adding to existing 14 hospitals in India. The hospital is being set up by Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Limited, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. and will be situated in the Kasaragod district of Kerala, catering to patients from Malabar and Southern Karnataka. On behalf of Aster, the agreement was signed by Mr. Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Kerala, and Oman Clusters.

An initial investment of around Rs. 140 crores have been earmarked for the new facility, which will include a 200-bed comprehensive tertiary care facility, with the option of expanding to a quaternary care facility in the future. The new Aster Hospital is expected to begin operations in 2024-25, making quality healthcare more accessible & affordable for patients in the region who will no longer need to travel to Mangalore to receive quality healthcare.

As the first tertiary hospital in Kasaragod district, the upcoming hospital will provide 24x7 emergency and critical care as well as super specialities like Neurosciences, Multi-Organ Transplantation, Oncology, Gastro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Pulmonology, Interventional Radiology, Women & Children among others. The hospital will have state-of-the-art equipment and technology including PET, CT Scan, MRI, and ECMO. Additionally, it will have Cath Labs, Dialysis, Modular Operating Theatres, Ultrasound, Adult, Neonatal and Paediatric ICUs, as well as pharmacy and diagnostic facilities available 24 hours a day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Kasaragod has been facing a lot of challenges accessing good healthcare facilities over the last 3 years which resulted even in loss of lives. Our sixth hospital in Kerala will build upon our commitment to offering medical technology and treatment that is cutting-edge, allowing quality healthcare to be easily accessed for people in the area. Moreover, the expansion is part of our efforts to strengthen our presence in Kerala. The new hospital is in alignment with the organisation’s commitment to bridging the gap between urban and rural areas and make quality healthcare easily accessible for people.”

“With a history of over 35 years of care, our team of highly experienced experts will offer advanced treatments to patients using cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology. Once completed this will be one of the largest hospitals in the region. At Aster, we strive for excellence, every moment, and every day - to bring great healthcare within reach of people. We live by our motto We’ll Treat You well to the last detail.” said, Mr. Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster- Kerala & Oman.

Aster DM Healthcare is committed to providing the highest quality of medical care to people and is at hand to fulfil all medical treatment, hospitalization, diagnostic and pharmacy needs for millions of patients in the MENA and the Asia Pacific regions. In a world where health problems and hospitals are multiplying by the day, Aster Hospital aims to make a difference, with its patient-centric approach to medical care. As a wholly patient-centric organization, Aster DM Healthcare has always been introducing global quality care protocols across its medical facilities in India which consists of 14 hospitals, 77 Aster branded pharmacies [1], Aster labs and clinics

